Monday's NBA schedule features seven games, and the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS offers new users a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades. The Thunder face the 76ers in one of the first games on the NBA schedule, as multiple superstars take the court. Oklahoma City star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game this season, and Kalshi has him priced at $0.49 per share to score 30 or more points. SGA has gone over his points market in four of his last five games against middle third defenses on the road, maintaining an average of 34.6 points per game. SportsLine's proven computer model has him reaching that mark again on Monday.

The model is also backing Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis to have more than 20.5 points and Lakers forward LeBron James to surpass his 18.5-point mark. Claim your $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades at Kalshi here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can use the Kalshi promo code to get this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 22 on a sizzling 42-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Best NBA player props on Friday for Kalshi:



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder, 30+ points

Kristaps Porzingis, Warriors, 20+ points

LeBron James, Lakers, 15+ points

Claim your $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades at Kalshi here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder, 30 points or more ($0.49 per share)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder's superstar, is averaging 31.6 points per game. Shai has scored an NBA record 131 straight games over 20 points. Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 40 points in two of his last three games. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has gone over his points market in 4 of his last 5 games when playing against a middle third defense and is on the road, maintaining an average of 34.6 points per game, SportsLine's model has Towns finishing with 20.1 points on Friday night, creating clear value at this price. Back Gilgeous-Alexander with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Alperen Sengun, Rockets, 20 or more points ($0.52 per share)

Houston has two players scoring more than 20 points per game, with Sengun (20.2) joining Kevin Durant (25.7) to form another explosive duo. Alperen Sengun consistently outperformed his points market in 4 of his last 5 games when matched up against opponents boasting both a losing record and bottom-third defense, boasting an average of 28.2 points per game. The model has Sengun finishing right over his season average on Monday. Back Sengun with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Lebron James, Lakers, 15 or more points ($0.75 per share)

Age is just a number for LeBron James as he is averaging 21.1 points per game with the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron has scored 15 points or more in four of his last five games. LeBron James has gone over his points market in 9 of his last 14 games when he is on the road and playing a top third defense, with an average of 23.1 points per game. The model has James going over this number by a number of points. Back LeBron with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a a $10 bonus after $10 in trades: