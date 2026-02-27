Some of the NBA's top players are in action on Friday, and the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS offers new users a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades. The Cavaliers will face the Pistons, but star guard Donovan Mitchell (groin) will be sidelined for Cleveland. This creates opportunities for his teammates, including fourth-leading scorer Evan Mobley, who is averaging 17.5 points per game and is only priced at $0.54 per share to score 15-plus points on Friday.

SportsLine's proven computer model has Mobley clearing that total by several points, so that is one of its top NBA prop picks for Friday's NBA slate. It has also revealed NBA picks for Celtics center Nikola Vucevic and Knicks guard Mikal Bridges.

Best NBA player props on Friday for Kalshi:



Evan Mobley, Cavaliers, 15+ points

Nikola Vucevic, Celtics, 15+ points

Mikal Bridges, Knicks, 15+ points

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers, 15 points or more ($0.54 per share)

Cleveland's offense is going to be lacking some firepower on Friday night against Detroit, as star guard Donovan Mitchell (goin) is out, while James Harden (thumb) is a game-time decision. Mobley is averaging 17.5 points per game this season, and he will be asked to carry even more of the load against the Pistons. The 24-year-old has been working his way back from a calf injury, but he had the day off on Wednesday to give him a few days of rest before this game. SportsLine's model has Mobley scoring 17.1 points against the Pistons.

Nikola Vucevic, Celtics, 15 or more points ($0.37 per share)

The veteran center made his Boston debut earlier this month, finishing in double figures in three straight games. However, he has been held to single digits in four games since then, creating an opportunity to trade 15+ points at a cheap price. Vucevic averaged 18.5 points per game with Chicago last season, and he was scoring 16.9 points per game this season prior to being traded to Boston. The big man still has plenty of gas in the tank, and the model has him finishing with 15.1 points in its latest simulations for Celtics vs. Nets.

Mikal Bridges, Knicks, 15 or more points ($0.52 per share)

New York has been scoring at a high rate all season, averaging 117.1 points per game, which ranks ninth in the NBA. While teammates Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns get much of the credit, Bridges is averaging 15.7 points per game, and he is coming off an 18-point outing against Cleveland on Tuesday. The 29-year-old is facing a mediocre defensive team in the Bucks on Friday night, so he should have plenty of scoring opportunities. Bridges is scoring 16.2 points in the model's simulations, good for third behind Brunson and Towns.

