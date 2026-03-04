Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't show much apprehension in his return from a calf injury that cost him more than a month, taking 18 shots en route to scoring 19 points against Celtics on Monday, and he'll be back on the court Wednesday as the Milwaukee Bucks host the Atlanta Hawks. He is a player to consider for utilizing the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which offers new users a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades. The SportsLine Projection Model expects his aggression to remain with a production increase after shaking off some of the rust, backing Antetokounmpo to score 25 points or more as one of its top Wednesday NBA player props. He's averaging 27.7 points per game this season, and Kalshi prices Antetokounmpo at $0.55 per share to score at least 25 points on Wednesday.

The model is also backing a pair of assists totals, playing Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson to record six assists or more, and Hornets guard Kon Knueppel to record three assists or more for Wednesday NBA picks. Claim your $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades at Kalshi here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can use the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 20 on a sizzling 41-18 roll on top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its advice could have seen huge returns.

Best NBA player props on Wednesday for Kalshi:



Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks, 25+ points

Jalen Brunson, Knicks, 6+ assists

Kon Knueppel, Hornets, 3+ assists

Claim your $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades at Kalshi here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks, 25 points or more ($0.55 per share)

He scored 19 points over 25 minutes in his return on Monday, and although he'll likely remain on a minutes restriction for Wednesday, Antetokounmpo proved he's certainly not on a shots restriction, taking 18 field-goal attempts over those 25 minutes. There's no reason to think that aggression will regress on Wednesday. If anything, it could increase against the Hawks in a game that still has postseason implications for the Bucks. Despite being eight games below .500, the Bucks are just four games behind the Hawks for the final spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament, so a head-to-head win would be huge to increase those postseason chances. Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.7 points per game this season, and he scored more than 25 points in all four games against the Hawks last season, including three 30-point performances. The model projects Antetokounmpo for 29.6 points on Wednesday. Back Antetokounmpo with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Jalen Brunson, Knicks, 6 or more assists ($0.56 per share)

Brunson had 10 assists on Tuesday against the Raptors after posting seven assists against the Spurs on Sunday. He's had at least six assists in five of his last seven games, and the 29-year-old is averaging 6.2 assists per game this season. Brunson averaged seven assists in two games against the Thunder last season. The Knicks are averaging 117.3 ppg over their last three contests, with much of that coming from Brunson's facilitating, and the model doesn't expect that formula to change Wednedsay. The model projects Brunson for 6.2 assists against the Thunder in a regular-season game with a bigger feel to it, which could lead to more minutes and involvment the Knicks star point guard. Back Brunson with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kon Knueppel, Hornets, 3 or more assists ($0.60 per share)

The rookie had five assists on Tuesday against the Mavericks, as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft is more than just a knockdown shooter. He's had at least three assists in six of his last 10 games heading into a matchup against the Celtics. Boston plays its third game in four days, so there could be fatigue from the veteran team, while the 20-year-old Knueppel plays his second game in four days. The model projects him for 3.1 assists on Wednesday. Back Knueppel with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a a $10 bonus after $10 in trades: