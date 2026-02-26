There is a 10-game NBA schedule on Thursday night, perfect for claiming the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which offers new users a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades. One of the biggest games of the day is Suns vs. Lakers in a Western Conference showdown at 9 p.m. ET. Phoenix is without its top two scorers due to injury, giving other players an opportunity to step up. One of those players is shooting guard Jalen Green, who is still trying to find his role after missing most of the season thus far.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 19 on a sizzling 38-18 roll on top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its advice could have seen huge returns.

Best NBA player props on Thursday for Kalshi:



Jalen Green, Suns, 20+ points

Miles Bridges, Hornets, 6+ rebounds

Josh Giddey, Bulls, 6+ assists

Jalen Green, Suns, 20 points or more

Phoenix is currently playing without its top two scorers in Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks, who are averaging a combined 45 points per game. This has created a huge opportunity for Green, who has finally been able to get healthy after missing extensive time over the last few months. He has played in four straight games after playing in just seven other games this season. Green averaged 21 points per game for Houston last year before landing in Phoenix, and he will be relied upon heavily on Thursday night. SportsLine's model has Green finishing with 24.4 points in its latest simulations, providing cushion at this price.

Miles Bridges, Hornets, 6 or more rebounds

Bridges has been Charlotte's second-leading rebounder this season, averaging 6.1 boards per game. He also plays a team-high 32 minutes per game and is coming off a 7-rebound performance against Chicago on Tuesday. Bridges only played 22 minutes in his return from a suspension, but he made a significant impact. His minutes should be significantly higher against Indiana on Thursday night, and the model has Bridges finishing with 7.2 rebounds.

Josh Giddey, Bulls, 6 or more assists

Giddey is averaging a team-high 8.4 assists per game for Chicago this season, sitting well ahead of teammate Tre Jones (5.4 apg). This is a chance to expect positive regression for Giddey after he finished with six assists or fewer in each of his last four games after returning from a hamstring injury. He was on a minutes' restriction in those outings, playing 27 minutes or fewer. The model has Giddey playing 28 minutes and recording 7.0 assists on Thursday night against Portland.

