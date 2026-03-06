Friday's NBA schedule features seven games, and the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS offers new users a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades. The Knicks face the Nuggets in one of the biggest games of the night, as multiple superstars take the court. New York's Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 19.7 points and 11.8 rebounds per game this season, and Kalshi has him priced at $0.42 per share to score 20 or more points against the Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET. Towns has scored at least 20 points in six of his last seven games against Denver, and SportsLine's proven computer model has him reaching that mark again on Friday.

The model is also backing Rockets center Alperen Sengun to score 20 or more points against the Trail Blazers, along with Clippers veteran Brook Lopez to score 10-plus points against the Spurs. Claim your $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades at Kalshi here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 20 on a sizzling 41-18 roll on top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its advice could have seen huge returns.

Best NBA player props on Friday for Kalshi:



Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks, 20+ points

Alperen Sengun, Rockets, 20+ points

Brook Lopez, Clippers, 10+ points

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks, 20 points or more ($0.42 per share)

Towns joins Jalen Brunson to complete one of the most dangerous duos in the NBA, with New York's big man averaging 19.7 points per game. He has recorded four consecutive double-doubles, including a 21-point, 12-rebound outing at Toronto on Tuesday. Towns has averaged 23.8 points in 26 career games against the Nuggets, and he has scored at least 20 points in six of his last seven games against them. SportsLine's model has Towns finishing with 20.1 points on Friday night, creating clear value at this price.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets, 20 or more points ($0.49 per share)

Houston has two players scoring more than 20 points per game, with Sengun (20.4) joining Kevin Durant (26.2) to form another explosive duo. Sengun had 32 points at Washington earlier this week, and he has played at least 35 minutes in three straight games. He has scored more than 20 points in three straight games against the Trail Blazers, including a 25-point performance in the first meeting this season. The model has Sengun finishing right on his season average on Friday.

Brook Lopez, Clippers, 10 or more points ($0.50 per share)

The 37-year-old has finished in double figures in four of his last six games, including a 17-point performance against Indiana on Tuesday. Lopez moved into a permanent starting role on Feb. 4, and he has increased his scoring since that date. He shot 7 of 12 in just 21 minutes in the win over the Pacers, and he drilled four 3-pointers in a win over the Pelicans on Sunday. The veteran has reached double digits in seven of his last 10 games against the Spurs, and the model has him scoring 11.6 points on Friday.