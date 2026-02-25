The Wednesday NBA slate features six games, perfect for claiming the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which offers new users a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades. The Boston Celtics will visit the Denver Nuggets in a potential NBA Finals preview, and although the Celtics are playing the second half of a back-to-back, the SportsLine Projection Model expects a strong offensive showing from Boston. The model is backing the Celtics to score more than 116.5 points as one of its top Wednesday NBA prop picks. Denver has allowed at least 117 points in six of its last nine games. Kalshi prices the Celtics to score more than 116.5 points at $0.50 per share.

The model also has a pair of NBA player props it's backing, including Rockets forward Kevin Durant to have six or more rebounds ($0.44 per share) and Spurs guard Stephon Castle to score 15 points or more ($0.58). Claim your $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades at Kalshi here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can use the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 19 on a sizzling 38-18 roll on top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its advice could have seen huge returns.

Best NBA player props on Wednesday for Kalshi:



Stephon Castle, Spurs, 15+ points

Kevin Durant, Rockets 6+ rebounds

Celtics more than 116.5 points scored vs. Nuggets

Claim your $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades at Kalshi here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Stephon Castle, Spurs, 15 points or more ($0.58 per share)

Castle has scored at least 16 points in three straight games, and outside of when he played only 12 minutes before leaving due to injury against the Lakers on Feb. 10, he's averaging 19.1 points per game in seven contests this month. He's scored at least 15 points in five of his last six games, not including the Lakers' contest, as the second-year guard and No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft appears to be feeling more confident in the offense. The Spurs play the Raptors, who could have tired legs in the second half of a back-to-back, as the model projects Castle for 15.9 points on Wednesday.

Back Castle with the latest Kalshi promo code, which gives new users a a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kevin Durant, Rockets 6 or more rebounds ($0.44 per share)

Amen Thompson, a 6-foot-7 guard, is out for the Rockets, and he averages 7.6 rebounds per game, which opens up more rebounding opportunities for Durant. Even with Thompson in the lineup, Durant has at least six rebounds in two of three games since the NBA All-Star Break, with five boards in the other. He's averaging 5.4 rebounds per game this season, but the model likes his chances at getting at least that sixth rebound with Thompson out in a matchup against a 13-46 Kings team. The Kings are 30th in the league in 3-point shooting and 29th in two-point shooting percentage, so there should be plenty of rebounding opportunities for Durant. The model projects Durant for 6.8 rebounds.

Back Durant with the latest Kalshi promo code, which gives new users a a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Celtics more than 116.5 points scored vs. Nuggets ($0.50 per share)

The Nuggets have allowed at least 117 points in six of their last nine games, and the Celtics have broken the 120-point margin in two of their last four contests. Boston averages just below this total for the season at 115 ppg, and the Nuggets are allowing 116.3 ppg. Denver allowed 128 points to Golden State on Sunday, and even in two of the three games in which its opponents failed to reach 117 points, the Nuggets allowed at least 114 points. The model projects the Celtics to score 120 points on Wednesday, and especially given this price, it sees solid value in backing Boston to score more than 116.5 points.

Back the Celtics with the latest Kalshi promo code, which gives new users a a $10 bonus after $10 in trades: