Some of the NBA's top players are in action on Thursday, and the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS offers new users a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades. LeBron James and the Lakers visit Denver for a 10 p.m. ET showdown in the Western Conference, with the Lakers trying to jump the Nuggets for fifth place in the standings. James is averaging 21.6 points per game and has scored at least 20 points in five of his last six outings. Kalshi has James priced at $0.53 per share to score 20-plus points on Thursday, one of the NBA props that SportsLine's proven computer model is targeting.

The model is also backing Mavericks big man Daniel Gafford to score 10-plus points ($0.46 per share) and Warriors veteran Draymond Green ($0.42 per share) to score 10-plus points in its NBA picks on Thursday. Claim your $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades at Kalshi here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can use the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 20 on a sizzling 41-18 roll on top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its advice could have seen huge returns.

Best NBA player props on Thursday for Kalshi:



Daniel Gafford, Mavericks, 10+ points

Draymond Green, Warriors, 10+ points

LeBron James, Lakers, 20+ points

Claim your $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades at Kalshi here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Daniel Gafford, Mavericks, 10 points or more ($0.46 per share)

Gafford has finished in double figures in two of his last three games, including a 14-point performance against Memphis last week. The sixth-year center had 10 points and six rebounds at Charlotte on Tuesday, playing 22 minutes for the second straight game. Dallas is playing without center Marvin Bagley III, and multiple other key players are questionable for Thursday's game against Orlando. SportsLine's model has Gafford finishing with 11 points in 26 minutes to provide clear value at this price. Back Gafford with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Draymond Green, Warriors, 10 or more points ($0.42 per share)

Golden State continues to play without Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry, who are both sidelined due to knee injuries. Kristaps Porzingis, Will Richard, Seth Curry and Moses Moody are all going to miss Thursday's game against Houston as well, so the Warriors desperately need more scoring from other players. Green is only averaging 8.4 points per game, but this is an obvious opportunity for him to surpass his season average. He has finished in double figures in his last two games against the Rockets, and the model has him scoring 11 points on Thursday night. Back Green with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

LeBron James, Lakers, 20 or more points ($0.53 per share)

James is averaging 21.6 points per game this season, and he has surpassed the 20-point mark in three consecutive games. The veteran has also scored 20-plus points in five of his last six games, playing at least 27 minutes in all of those outings. He has averaged 25.2 points across his last 10 games against the Nuggets, finishing with at least 18 points in each contest. The model has James scoring 22 points in Thursday's nightcap . Back James with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a a $10 bonus after $10 in trades: