Free MLB All-Star Game home run picks July 14: Mike Trout among best bets for Tuesday's Midsummer Classic

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game is finally here, with the National League playing host in Philadelphia against the American League side. The NL team has won two of the last three Midsummer Classics, including last year, while the AL has largely dominated this exhibition series since the turn of the century. Philadelphia will have plenty of hometown flair here with ace Cristopher Sanchez starting for the NL side while the American League gives the ball to Toronto strikeout artist Dylan Cease.

With so many big names set to take the field here, we've selected three players as part of our top home run picks of the day for Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game. Identifying home run picks for the All-Star Game can be tough given the caliber of pitching we're set to see for nine innings, but we've got our eyes on a few guys to leave the yard at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday.

Those who want to get into MLB betting, including home run prop betting, can find even more expert picks and analysis at SportsLine, and in the member-exclusive SportsLine Discord server, a community of sports betting enthusiasts and SportsLine experts.

Bet home runs at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets with a $5 wager:

Top MLB All-Star Game home run picks for Tuesday, July 14

Mike Trout, Angels (+830, FanDuel)

Trout has seen his numbers dip as injuries have really derailed things over the last few years, but he's still an elite talent with as much power as anyone. Trout will hit lead-off for the AL side here, and he figures to get at least two at-bats as a result. The star Angels outfielder is among the best All-Star Game performers in recent history with a .412 average, two home runs and two All-Star Game MVP awards. While homering off Sanchez isn't the easiest thing to do, Sanchez has allowed four home runs over his last two starts and nine over his last seven, so he's been more susceptible to the long ball lately. And whether it's against Sanchez or someone else, Trout has enough pop to homer off anyone. Plus, he grew up a Philly fan, having been raised in New Jersey, so he certainly could provide some fireworks for a homecoming storyline.

Bet on home run props and more at FanDuel Sportsbook and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

Juan Soto, Mets (+560, FanDuel)

Soto has had a great year for the Mets, which is more than we can say about most of his teammates. The star outfielder has swatted 21 long balls this year and enters the break with a .562 slugging percentage. He's been a premier slugger this year even while missing time, and he often has a flair for the dramatic. Soto will start and hit second for the National League, and you'd figure he'll get at least two cracks at it. Cease has allowed only five homers this year, so this may be more targeting Soto against whoever he faces in his second at-bat. It's also worth noting Soto has homered 18 times at Citizens Bank Park. Soto has homered more in Philadelphia than he has at any ballpark he's not called home across his career.

Cody Bellinger, Yankees (+1000, DraftKings)

Bellinger has just 11 home runs on the year, so this is more of a longshot play. However, the veteran outfielder has showcased a ton of power over his career, and he's more than worthy of a dart throw at this price. Assuming Bellinger enters this game later, every NL reliever -- not starters who will pitch in relief -- is right-handed, which certainly helps his cause. I wanted to target his teammate Ben Rice here, but with him likely getting a tough left-on-left AB against Sanchez in his first at-bat, I'm opting for Bellinger at longer odds for a potentially greater payout.