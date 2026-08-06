Free MLB home run odds, picks for Aug. 6: Bryce Harper features in expert's best Thursday HR player props

There are 11 games on the Thursday MLB schedule, and while there are some key matchups, each game has numerous players you can choose for a best bet to hit a home run wager on the best sports betting apps. One of the day's top games is the finale of White Sox vs. Red Sox as Boston goes for an eighth consecutive victory and a three-game sweep. The Padres and Diamondbacks wrap up their four-game set as the NL West foes battle for a potential wild card spot with the defending champion Dodgers expected to ease to the division title. SportsLine expert Adam Thompson has been digging deep into all the MLB odds for Thursday's games and reveals his best home run player props for Thursday here.

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Thompson was one of SportsLine's earliest experts from 2016-19 and rejoined the company in 2026 following a stint as the primary betting analyst for the Gambling.com Group. An analytics-driven exploiter of matchups, Thompson specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA. He also has delivered consistent winners in college basketball, horse racing and golf. Over the past two seasons, he's up over 70 units in MLB and more than 60 units in the NBA at sports betting sites.

Here are Thompson's home run picks for Thursday, Aug. 6.

Best home run picks for Thursday, Aug. 6

Bryce Harper, Phillies (+285)

Someone's hitting a home run for the Phillies. Nationals starter Miles Mikolas has allowed 16 homers in 10 starts and 26 overall. He's allowed six of them over his past three starts.

Harper could be that guy. He has only one home run in 24 at bats vs. Mikolas, but a .333 average and .902 OPS suggest he's hit well. After hitting home runs on Sunday and Monday, Harper was walked twice on Tuesday and Wednesday. Mikolas has issued six walks in his past 10 games combined. He's up there to throw strikes, meaning Harper will get some chances to go yard.

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Masataka Yoshida, Red Sox (+600)

Luis Castillo makes his White Sox debut after being traded from the Mariners. He goes from a pitcher-friendly park to one more down the middle, but favorable toward left-handed hitters.

Yoshida has yet to homer off Castillo, but he is 5-for-8 lifetime against the pitcher. Castillo allowed only four home runs in Seattle, but 12 in 10 road starts. The left-handed Yoshida has only five home runs, but they're all against right-handed pitchers. He's worth backing in a matchup he likes in a ballpark that likes him.

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