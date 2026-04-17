What a bummer! Almost had our first no-hitter for the season Thursday as Cleveland southpaw Parker Messick, who has been incredible in the early going, got to the ninth with a no-no vs. Baltimore before it ended. I honestly hadn't looked, but for some reason it felt like there hadn't been a no-hitter in a while, and I was right. Last one was Sept. 4, 2024 (by my Cubs).

We also nearly had a benches-clearing brawl between the Giants and Reds. It was a fun Thursday of MLB. Let's hope for more Friday with my second addition of free home run plays. Sadly, Mike Trout and Aaron Judge aren't facing one another again with the winds blowing out at Yankee Stadium. That was epic. Trout hit five homers in that series and Judge had four.

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It was only the second series where multiple players who were already multi-time MVPs hit at least three home runs each. The other was July 2-4, 1962, between the Yankees and A's. But neither are on my HR list tonight. Another multiple-time MVP is. In addition to my picks, MLB prop picks are available for every game at SportsLine, which has model plays and selections from other proven experts.

Over the past four MLB seasons, I'm up $1,681 on my MLB picks. You can find more of my picks at SportsLine, and in the member-exclusive SportsLine Discord server, a community of sports betting enthusiasts and SportsLine experts.

Goes without saying that if I am picking a guy to go yard, I'd recommend the cheaper and likelier option of Over 1.5 total bases (that's the baseline number) as well. Last Friday, my two HR plays were Toronto's Davis Schneider and Minnesota's Josh Bell from the same game. Neither went yard in a game with 14 runs scored (really!) and Bell was 0-for-4, but Schneider had a big night with two hits (one a double), two RBI and two runs.

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Top Friday MLB home run picks

Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks (+317, DraftKings)

Chase Field is considered one of the better hitters' parks in the majors, and we obviously don't have to worry about weather in Phoenix. The Chase Field roof can be open in April but usually remains closed the rest of the regular season because of the heat. Arizona opens a weekend homestand against Toronto with a 9:40 ET first pitch.

While it's certainly not my top criteria, it's always nice to pick a rested guy, and Marte will be that because the Diamondbacks were off Thursday. The three-time All-Star is off to a rough start at .211 with four homers and a .681 OPS. Last year in 126 games, the Dominican hit 28 bombs and had an an .893 OPS. Maybe Marte is simply a slow starter, but he just had a two-homer game Monday in Baltimore and his average has been steadily climbing since cratering at .152 in early April.

Marte has dealt with some back tightness and missed Tuesday. He usually plays second base but was at DH on Wednesday and might have to play there again Friday. That doesn't bother me.

The Blue Jays will start southpaw Eric Lauer on the hill. He was a massive surprise in 2025 and definitely played a role in Toronto winning the AL East and the pennant. But that seemed a bit of flukish and Lauer has come crashing back to earth this year at 1-2 with a 7.82 ERA with three homers allowed in 12.2 innings. Marte has terrific career splits off him at 7-for-19 with two homers and a 1.137 OPS.

Also consider Nolan Arenado -- almost forgot the Snakes acquired him in the offseason -- as Arenado is 7-for-24 with three homers and a 1.108 OPS vs. Lauer.

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Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers (+240, FanDuel)

Let's be 100% clear on my Friday MLB home run plays: If the Rockies are home and it's not snowing (checking), I'm probably playing a hitter from said game. If you are even reading this, then I shouldn't have to explain how hitter-friendly Coors Field is -- if not quite as bad as it was when it first opened in 1995. I clearly remember the days of Larry Walker, Todd Helton, Andres Galarraga, Vinny Castilla and Dante Bichette just hitting bomb after bomb back in the day.

Now, I will say the winds are blowing in a bit tonight so that's not ideal, but there was no way I wasn't doing a Coors Field play my first opportunity of the season as the Rockies open a weekend homestand vs. the Dodgers with an 8:40 ET first pitch.

If you happened to be on SportsLine on Wednesday, I recommended a first-five play of Under 4.5 runs scored when the Dodgers hosted the Mets. I jumped on that once news broke that Ohtani was only pitching and not hitting. That's because he was a tad sore, apparently, from a hit-by-pitch from Monday's game.

Wednesday marked the first time Ohtani did not hit while pitching in a game since May 28, 2021, before the "Ohtani rule" was established allowing two-way players to remain in the lineup after exiting a start on the mound. That was adopted ahead of the 2022 campaign. That's how good Ohtani is, he changed 100-plus years of baseball.

The Dodgers were off Thursday, and Ohtani is absolutely expected back atop the Dodgers' lineup tonight. And knowing his flair for the dramatic, I'll bet he is chomping at the bit to bat and might just hit the first pitch of the game out. Ohtani has been utterly marvelous on the mound so far but not totally humming at the plate yet with a .250 average and five homers.

It was originally scheduled to be Ryan Feltner on the mound for Colorado but instead it will be 36-year-old Japanese import Tomoyuki Sugano, who has been quite solid at 1-0 with a 2.16 ERA in 16.2 innings. But the righty doesn't throw hard and allows homers: Four this year and a whopping 33 in 2025 with the Orioles.

And this works out well for our pick as Ohtani doesn't have great splits off Feltner but does vs. his countryman Sugano at 2-for-2 with two solo homers. Last year at Coors Field overall, Ohtani hit three homers and had a 1.271 OPS in 21 at-bats.

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