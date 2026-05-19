With 15 games taking place across Tuesday's 15-game MLB slate, bettors have a ton of options, especially when it comes to home run prop bets. There are lots of big games on the schedule, including the Yankees hosting the Blue Jays, the Dodgers visiting the Padres and the Brewers facing off with the Cubs. Before you place any home run picks of your own, make sure to see what SportsLine MLB expert Matt Snyder is highlighting as his best home run plays of the day.

Snyder is CBS Sports' longest-tenured baseball expert and uses simple logic learned from back in his baseball-playing days -- such as "stick with what works" -- with extensive background analytics. He is 307-272 on MLB picks over the past four seasons. Here's what he's playing on Tuesday.

Best home run picks for Tuesday, May 19

Kody Clemens (+517)

Lance McCullers of the Astros has given up seven homers in less than 40 innings this season and lefties are slugging .517 against him. Kody Clemens bats from the left side of the plate and has been really hot of late, hitting .423 with a .769 slugging percentage in the last seven games. Clemens is +517 to go deep and I really like this matchup for him.

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Junior Caminero (+356)

Caminero loves hitting homers and we've long known that. He has 13 this season and seven of those have come in 22 games at home in The Trop. He's +356 to go deep on Tuesday and while the matchup against Kyle Bradish might not look great, the Rays are in some kind of groove right now and we're just gonna hop on for the ride.

Corbin Carroll (+630)

We're headed to Arizona where Carroll is also on a hot streak. In his last 11 games, he's slashing .368/.500/.763 with four doubles, a triple and three homers. He's +630 here and it feels like great value. Landen Roupp, a righty, is on the mound for the Giants and while his numbers look good on the surface, he's susceptible to the home run when away from the cozy confines of Oracle Park, having allowed 11 in 104 innings in his career on the road.

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