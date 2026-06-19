Free MLB home run picks June 19: Athletics' Shea Langeliers among expert's best bets for Friday

Sutter Health Park in Sacramento and Coors Field in Denver are two of the best launching pads in Major League Baseball. And the good news for home run prop bettors is that there are games at both parks on Friday. It's not a coincidence I've got a dinger play from each game.

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Those interested in MLB betting, particularly home run prop betting, should take a look at what SportsLine expert Matt Severance is playing for Friday's games.

Over the past four MLB seasons, I'm up $1,681 on my MLB picks. You can find more of my picks at SportsLine, and in the member-exclusive SportsLine Discord server, a community of sports betting enthusiasts and SportsLine experts.

Last Friday, my home runs picks were the Brewers' rising young star Jackson Chourio at +490 and Tigers journeyman Matt Vierling at the nice price of +920. Again, I'm trying to find at least one lesser-known player for these picks each week and that was clearly Vierling last Friday. He didn't even play despite having pretty good career splits off the Guardians' starting pitcher. As for Chourio, he entered last Friday's matchup vs. the Phillies red-hot and did have a hit and an RBI but didn't go deep. I'd bet Over 1.5 total bases on any player you're backing to hit a home run.

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Top MLB home run picks for Friday, June 19

Shea Langeliers, Athletics (+304, DraftKings)

First pitch between the Angels and Athletics in Sacramento is at 9:40 ET. I have never been to California's capital city and highly doubt I ever will (unless the Kings get good, which is a giant LOL) but it's apparently typical weather there in that it's hot and winds are blowing out at the minor-league Sutter Health Park.

When you get major offensive production from a catcher, you already have an edge over your opponent. And Langeliers has 19 homers with a career-high OPS of .870. He is one dinger shy of a fourth straight 20-homer season, which is great for a catcher these days. The Athletics will put Langeliers at DH sometimes to keep him fresh. He homered Thursday to extend an on-base streak to 11 games. During that run, he has three homers and his 19 on the season rank second among big-league catchers behind Colorado's Hunter Goodman (21)

Langeliers has done well off Angels pitcher Jose Soriano, a major trade candidate, at 7-for-14 with two homers and two doubles, good for a whopping 1.605 OPS. Soriano was arguably the best pitcher in the AL through early May but has come largely crashing back to earth. The righty has surrendered nine homers in 2026. It's his first time this year pitching in Sac-Town.

Also consider Athletics outfielder Lawrence Butler, who is 5-for-18 off Soriano with two homers and a double.

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Bryan Reynolds, Pirates (+310, FanDuel)

The first pitch from Coors Field between the Pirates and Rockies is set for 8:40 ET and obviously it's usually good hitting conditions in Denver -- and finally getting hot there so the ball should be flying. Pittsburgh is rolling offensively at the moment, totaling 18 runs in back-to-back wins at another hitter-friendly park in Sacramento on Tuesday and Wednesday.

I'm not sure who is technically the worst pitcher in the majors, but Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland is up there at 1-7 with a 7.98 ERA and 14 homers allowed in 12 starts. If you had wagered $100 on the Rockies to win each of Freeland's starts, and I don't know why that might occur, you would be down $470. At Coors, batters are hitting a robust .324 off Freeland, who is a Denver native. He is going to give up a crooked number or two because that's just who Freeland is.

Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds has been a good player on a bad franchise for a while. It seems like the 31-year-old is always mentioned in trade rumors yet never goes anywhere. This year, he has team-best offensive WAR of 2.9 with 10 homers and a .872 OPS. The dude is raking in June at .305 with four homers and a .981 OPS and enters with a nine-game hitting streak. The baseball is a beach ball to Reynolds right now with three multi-hit games in the past four.

He is 3-for-13 with a double off Freeland. Not the best career numbers, but consider the hot streak and location.

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