Fans interested in MLB betting and prop betting for home runs have a full 15-game slate to choose from Tuesday, and every game is loaded with opportunities for MLB player props. SportsLine expert Jacob Fetner has revealed his best home run picks for Tuesday, April 14, and he finished last season up 50 units on his MLB home run picks.

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Best Home Run picks for Tuesday

Brandon Lowe, Pirates (+410, FanDuel)

We are going back to Lowe again after he cashed for us on Monday. He is hitting .286 with a .919 OPS against right-handed pitchers over the past year, with 32 of his 37 home runs coming off RHPs.

Miles Mikolas has given up 19 of his 34 home runs this season to left-handed batters. Left-handed batters are hitting .277 with a .822 OPS against Mikolas dating back to last season. He's also been struggling recently, allowing 17 earned runs in 12 1/3 innings over three starts so far this season, including five home runs.

Lowe is 1-for-5 against Mikolas in his career and that hit was a home run. The park is playing hitter-friendly today, which adds to the appeal.

We set Lowe's line at +256 to homer. Getting +410 represents significant value over our line.

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Moises Ballesteros, Cubs (+710, DraftKings)

We are riding the hot bat of Ballesteros, who is 6-for-7 over his last three games and has the platoon advantage against Aaron Nola.

Nola has given up 16 of his 21 home runs since last season to left-handed batters. Left-handed batters are hitting .271 with a .867 OPS against him dating to last season compared to a .661 OPS against right-handed batters. While Ballesteros is more of a hit over power player, +710 odds makes this a strong long-shot play.

We set Ballesteros's line at +406 to homer. Getting +710 is strong value at this line.

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Brenton Doyle, Rockies (+590, FanDuel)

Doyle is hitting .303 with a .821 OPS against left-handed pitchers since last season.

Colton Gordon has given up 19 of his 21 home runs this season to right-handed batters. Right-handed batters are hitting .292 with a .892 OPS against Gordon dating back to last season. Gordon is making his first start of the season, but he struggled in his last few starts last year, allowing 13 earned runs in 13 1/3 innings over his last three starts, including six home runs. The park is playing hitter-friendly on Tuesday, which should make this a strong play.

We set Doyle's line at +428 to homer.

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