With Wednesday featuring another loaded 15-game MLB slate, bettors interested in placing MLB bets have no shortage of options for placing wagers. One very popular bet type is prop betting, and for MLB betting, arguably the most popular prop type is home run picks. Before you lock in any MLB player props or home run picks of your own for Wednesday's action, make sure to see which players SportsLine betting expert Bob Konarski is backing to leave the yard. And for even more expert picks and MLB predictions, see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

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Best home run picks for Wednesday, April 15

Ryan O'Hearn, Pirates (+700)

Washington's Jake Irvin has allowed one home run in each of his first three starts. Two of those three have come to the lefties, favoring Pittsburgh's Ryan O'Hearn. Of the 36 homers Irvin allowed last year, 26 came to left-handed hitters. O'Hearn has three dingers on the season, with two of them coming off right-handers. He's also slugging .538 against righties thus far and owns a 44.3% hard-hit rate against Irvin in his career. The weather in Pittsburgh is calling for the wind to be blowing out 10+ mph with wind gusts potentially reaching 22 mph, giving hitters like O'Hearn a potential boost when they get the ball in the air.

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Ben Rice, Yankees (+242)

Rice is facing Angels right-handed starter Jack Kochanowicz, and the wind is blowing out at 10.3 mph at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday. Rice has a 25% barrel rate. 80% hard-hit rate and an average exit velocity of 99.1 mph over the last two weeks. He also excels against right-handers with a 43.5% fly ball rate, .389 batting average, a 26.5% walk rate and a 26.5% strikeout rate. Kochanowicz has yet to give up a home run this season, but he has struggled with control and limiting walks.

Use the BetMGM bonus code to back Rice going yard against the Angels.