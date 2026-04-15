There's a full 15-game slate for baseball fans to take in on Wednesday, April 15, and those interested in MLB betting and prop betting for home runs should see what SportsLine expert Jacob Fetner is targeting for his best home run prop picks. Fetner was up 50 units on his home run picks last year and he was able to cash on Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe to go yard in both Monday's win over the Nationals and again in Tuesday's win over the Nationals. He is up 5.6 units so far this week. Lowe is one of Fetner's best bets again on Wednesday.

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Best Home Run picks for Wednesday

Brandon Lowe, Pirates (+401)

Mickey Moniak, Rockies (+390)

Spencer Horwitz, Pirates (+1040)

Brandon Lowe, Pirates (+401, DraftKings)

"We are going back to the well again with Lowe, who has cashed HR props each of the last two days for us," Fetner said. "He's now hit four home runs over his last three games. Brandon Lowe is hitting .286 with a .921 OPS against right-handed pitchers over the past year, with 32 of his 38 home runs coming off RHPs...we set Brandon Lowe's line at +265 to homer. Getting +401 is strong value at this line."

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Mickey Moniak, Rockies (+390, FanDuel)

"Mickey Moniak is hitting .277 with a .870 OPS against right-handed pitchers over the past year, with 28 of his 29 home runs coming off RHPs. So far this season, Moniak has 9 hits and 5 of those hits have been HRs," Fetner said. "Left-handed batters hit .265 with a .841 OPS against Spencer Arrighetti last season. Arighetti is making his first start of the season today after struggling when he was in the majors last season. The park is playing hitter-friendly today (HR Index 8/10), which adds to the appeal. We set Mickey Moniak's line at +323 to homer."

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Spencer Horwitz, Pirates (+1040, FanDuel)

"This is a longshot play, but getting +1040 odds against Jake Irvin, who leads the majors in HRA since last season, is too good to pass up," Fetner said. "Spencer Horwitz is hitting .277 with a .791 OPS against right-handed pitchers over the past year, with 11 of his 12 home runs coming off RHPs. Jake Irvin has given up 28 of his 41 home runs over the past year to left-handed batters...the park is playing hitter-friendly today (HR Index 8/10), which adds to the appeal. We set Spencer Horwitz's line at +665 to homer."

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