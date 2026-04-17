There is a loaded MLB schedule on Friday, and those interested in MLB betting and prop betting for home runs should see what SportsLine expert Jacob Fetner is targeting for his best MLB home run picks. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB HR picks last year and he was able to cash on Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe to go yard in both Monday's win over the Nationals and again in Tuesday's win over the Nationals. He just revealed three MLB prop bets for Friday.

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Best Home Run picks for Friday

Michael Busch, Cubs (+520)

Gunnar Henderson, Orioles (+420)

Willy Adames, Giants (+388)

Michael Busch, Cubs (+520, FanDuel)

"We set Michael Busch's line at +452 to homer," Fetner said. "Michael Busch (bats L) has the platoon advantage against right-handed Kodai Senga. Michael Busch is batting .260 with a .868 OPS vs RHP dating back to last season, with 33 of his 38 home runs against RHPs. Left-handed batters are hitting .250 with a .782 OPS against Kodai Senga dating back to last season, including 9 HR in 298 PA (compared to a .653 OPS against right-handed batters). Kodai Senga has been struggling lately with a 7.07 ERA over his last 3 starts. Michael Busch has been in a slump, batting just .056 over his last 10 games. Michael Busch hasn't homered in 8 straight games at home, so he's starting to look due. Good conditions for home runs today (HR Index: 8/10) — hitter-friendly environment."

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Gunnar Henderson, Orioles (+420, FanDuel)

"We set Gunnar Henderson's line at +406 to homer," Fetner said. "Henderson (bats L) has the platoon advantage against right-handed Tanner Bibee. Gunnar Henderson is batting .281 with a .837 OPS vs RHP dating back to last season, with 18 of his 23 home runs against RHPs. Left-handed batters are hitting .239 with a .729 OPS against Tanner Bibee dating back to last season, including 18 HR in 475 PA. Gunnar Henderson has 10 HR in 359 PA on the road with a .765 OPS dating back to last season. Gunnar Henderson has been swinging a hot bat on the road. 3 HR over his last 6 games. Gunnar Henderson has 9 AB vs Tanner Bibee: 4 hits, 1 HR, 0 BB, 2 K (OPS 1.444)."

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Willy Adames, Giants (+388, DraftKings)

"We set Willy Adames's line at +387 to homer," Fetner said. "Adames is batting .239 with a .766 OPS vs RHP dating back to last season, with 23 of his 33 home runs against RHPs. Adames has been more dangerous on the road dating back to last season, with 20 HR in 385 PA and a .780 OPS (vs .713 OPS at home). Recent power form for Willy Adames on the road: 2 HR over his last 5 games. Zack Littell has allowed 9 HR over his last 8 starts at home, giving up a HR in 4 of those 8. He has 3 multi-HR starts in that span. Zack Littell allows 1.73 HR per 9 innings at home vs 1.74 on the road."

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