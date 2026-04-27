There are eight MLB games on Monday night, providing plenty of MLB betting options. MLB home run props are one of the most popular forms of baseball prop betting and you'll definitely want to hear what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say before making any MLB HR picks. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year, and he just revealed three MLB prop bets for Monday, April 27. Angels outfielder Jo Adell (+407) is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of over 200-1 on some of the best sports betting apps.

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Best Home Run picks for Monday

Austin Wells, Yankees (+523)

Jo Adell, Angels (+407)

Angel Martinez, Guardians (+620)

Austin Wells, Yankees (+523, DraftKings)

"Austin Wells is hitting .243 with a .861 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season compared to a .111 average and .311 OPS against LHPs. He has hit 17 of his 23 home runs against RHPs since last season," Fetner said. "He has two HRs this season– both on the road and against RHPs. Left-handed batters are hitting .327 with a .931 OPS against Jack Leiter this season, including 2 home runs in 57 PA (vs. a .509 OPS against right-handed batters). He's also been struggling recently, allowing 11 earned runs in 14.1 IP over his last 3 starts. We set Austin Wells's line at +452 to homer."

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Jo Adell, Angels (+407, DraftKings)

"Jo Adell is hitting .316 with a 1.004 OPS against left-handed pitchers this season, with 4 HR in 43 PA. He's hitting .268 with a .733 OPS on the road this season, compared to just .255 and .620 at home (today is a road game)," Fetner said. "Anthony Kay has given up all 4 of his home runs allowed this season to right-handed batters. Right-handed batters are hitting .292 with a .972 OPS against Anthony Kay this season. He's also been struggling recently, allowing 10 earned runs in 14 IP in his 3 starts this season, including 3 home runs. We set Jo Adell's line at +247 to homer. Getting +407 is a strong value at this line."

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Angel Martinez, Guardians (+620, DraftKings)

"We set Angel Martinez's line at +507 to homer," Fetner said. "Angel Martinez (bats R) has the platoon advantage against left-handed Steven Matz. Angel Martinez is batting .353 with a .989 OPS vs LHP starters this season compared to .771 OPS vs RH starters. Matz allowed 3 HRs in his last start and has allowed all 6 of his HRs against right-handed batters, who have a strong .894 OPS against him."

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