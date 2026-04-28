All 30 MLB teams will be in action on Tuesday, which means plenty of MLB betting options available to baseball handicappers. MLB home run props are one of the most entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, and you'll want to hear what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say before making any MLB HR picks today. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Tuesday, April 28. Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (+350) is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of over 137-1 on some of the best sports betting apps.

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Best Home Run picks for Tuesday

Junior Caminero, Rays (+350)

Brandon Lowe, Pirates (+440)

Spencer Torkelson, Tigers (+471)

Junior Caminero, Rays (+350, FanDuel)

"Junior Caminero is hitting .264 with a .830 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with 7 of his 8 home runs coming off RHPs. He has been on a tear lately, hitting 4 home runs over his last 10 road games," Fetner said. "Right-handed batters are hitting .316 with a .747 OPS against Tanner Bibee this season. Tanner Bibee has a 5.40 ERA over his last 3 starts, allowing 2 home runs in that 3-start span. We set Junior Caminero's line at +256 to homer, making +350 a solid value."

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Brandon Lowe, Pirates (+440, FanDuel)

"Brandon Lowe is hitting .297 with a 1.079 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with 6 of his 7 home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner said. "Left-handed batters are hitting .373 with a 1.017 OPS against Kyle Leahy this season compared to.685 OPS against right-handed batters. He's also been struggling recently, allowing 9 earned runs in 14 IP over his last 3 starts, including 3 home runs. We set Brandon Lowe's line at +352 to homer."

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Spencer Torkelson, Tigers (+471, DraftKings)

"We set Spencer Torkelson's line at +428 to homer. Spencer Torkelson (bats R) has the platoon advantage against left-handed Martin Perez. Spencer Torkelson is batting .263 with a .861 OPS vs LHP this season compared to .827 OPS vs RHP," Fetner said. "Torkelson comes into today having homered in 5 straight games, and we like the value at +471 for him to get his 6th."

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