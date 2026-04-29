Fifteen games are set to unfold in the MLB on Wednesday, offering plenty of MLB betting options to baseball handicappers. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Wednesday, April 29. Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (+502) is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of over 100-1 on some of the best sports betting apps.

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Best Home Run picks for Wednesday

Yordan Alvarez, Astros (+310)

Kerry Carpenter, Tigers (+324)

Corey Seager, Rangers (+502)

Yordan Alvarez, Astros (+310, FanDuel)

"Alvarez has the platoon advantage against the right-handed Chris Bassitt," Fetner said. "He has been on a tear lately, hitting 3 home runs over his last 10 road games. He has been swinging a hot bat, hitting .395 over his last 10 games. Left-handed batters are hitting .377 with a 1.100 OPS against Chris Bassitt this season, including 3 home runs in 67 PA (vs. a .663 OPS against right-handed batters). Bassitt has a 3.60 ERA over his last 3 starts, allowing 2 home runs in that 3-start span. Alvarez is 9-for-22 against Bassitt in his career, with 5 of those hits being home runs."

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Kerry Carpenter, Tigers (+324, DraftKings)

"Carpenter (bats L) has the platoon advantage against right-handed JR Ritchie," Fetner pointed out. "Carpenter is batting .253 with a .809 OPS vs RHP over the past year, with 30 of his 34 home runs against RHPs. Carpenter is facing rookie RHP JR Ritchie, who is making just his second career start. Ritchie was excellent in his first start, but did allow 2 HRs."

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Corey Seager, Rangers (+502, DraftKings)

"Corey Seager has 5 HR in 15 road games vs 1 HR in 14 home games this season," Fetner said. "While today's game is at home, we expect some regression to the mean. We like this price for Seager vs. Elmer Rodriguez, who will be making his MLB debut today."

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