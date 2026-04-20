Betting MLB home run props is one of the most popular forms of MLB betting, and with 10 games on the MLB schedule, you'll want to see what SportsLine analyst Jacob Fetner has to say about MLB prop betting before placing any MLB bets on Monday. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB HR picks on betting sites last year, and he was able to cash on Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe to go yard in both Monday's and Tuesday's wins over the Nationals. He just revealed three MLB prop bets for Monday, April 20, including National League home run leader Jordan Walker to go deep again.

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Best Home Run picks for Monday

Junior Caminero, Rays (+414)

Jordan Walker, Cardinals (+680)

Carter Jensen, Royals (+650)

Junior Caminero, Rays (+414, DraftKings)

"We set Junior Caminero's line at +247 to homer," Fetner said. "Junior Caminero (bats R) faces same-side right-handed Rhett Lowder, so he has no platoon edge, but Caminero is batting .266 with a .855 OPS vs RHP over the past year, with 37 of his 50 home runs against RHPs. Junior Caminero has been more dangerous at home dating back to last season, with 23 HR in 343 PA and a .930 OPS (vs .761 OPS on the road)."

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Jordan Walker, Cardinals (+680, FanDuel)

"We set Jordan Walker's line at +428 to homer," Fetner said. "Jordan Walker (bats R) faces same-side right-handed Max Meyer, and he has hit 9 of his 14 home runs against RHPs. Right-handed batters are hitting .298 with a .849 OPS against Max Meyer dating back to last season, including 8 HR in 183 PA (compared to a .673 OPS against left-handed batters). Jordan Walker has been swinging a hot bat on the road with four HRs over his last 9 games. Max Meyer has allowed 9 HRs over his last 8 starts at home. Meyer allows 1.87 HR per 9 innings at home vs 1.22 on the road. Today is a home start — his higher-HR venue."

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Carter Jensen, Royals (+650, DraftKings)

"Carter Jensen is hitting .283 with a .975 OPS against right-handed pitchers sinc last year, with 8 of his 8 home runs coming off RHPs. He's hitting .302 with a .947 OPS at home over the past year, compared to .242 and .823 on the road," Fetner said. "Left-handed batters are hitting .246 with a .722 OPS against Kyle Bradish over the past year vs. a .586 OPS against right-handed batters. He's also been struggling recently, allowing 10 earned runs in 9 IP over his last 3 starts. The park is playing hitter-friendly today with a home run index of 7 out of 10. We set Jensen's line at +478 to homer"

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