Fifteen games are set to unfold in the MLB on Tuesday, offering ample opportunities for MLB betting. Some of the game's biggest stars are set to take the diamond, so you'll want to see what SportsLine analyst Jacob Fetner has to say about MLB prop betting before placing any MLB bets on Tuesday. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB HR picks on betting sites last year. He just revealed three MLB prop bets for Tuesday, April 21, including Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe to hit his eighth homer of the season.

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Best Home Run picks for Tuesday

Brandon Lowe, Pirates (+410)

Seiya Suzuki, Cubs (+590)

Kyle Stowers, Marlins (+490)

Brandon Lowe, Pirates (+410, FanDuel)

"We are going back to Brandon Lowe to get back on track and set Lowe's line at +275 to homer," Fetner said. "Lowe (bats L) has the platoon advantage against right-handed Kumar Rocker. Lowe is batting .286 with a .915 OPS vs RHP over the past year, with 32 of his 38 home runs against RHPs. Left-handed batters are hitting .304 with a .891 OPS against Rocker dating back to last season, including eight HR in 195 PA (compared to a .700 OPS against right-handed batters)."

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Seiya Suzuki, Cubs (+590, FanDuel)

"Suzuki is batting .259 with a .871 OPS vs LHP over the past year (11 HR in 203 PA), compared to .778 OPS vs RHP," Fetner pointed out. "Right-handed batters are hitting .252 with a .695 OPS against Jesus Luzardo dating back to last season, including 16 HR in 686 PA (compared to a .549 OPS against left-handed batters). Suzuki has 19 HR in 364 PA at home with a .781 OPS dating back to last season. Luzardo has been struggling lately with a 7.94 ERA over his last four starts, and while Suzuki hasn't had much success against Luzardo in his career, we believe now is a good opportunity to get to him."

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Kyle Stowers, Marlins (+490, FanDuel)

"Stowers is batting .300 with a .972 OPS vs RHP over the past year, with 24 of his 25 home runs against RHPs," Fetner said. "Left-handed batters are hitting .278 with a .868 OPS against Dustin May dating back to last season, including 17 HR in 392 PA (compared to a .704 OPS against right-handed batters). Stowers has 13 HR in 232 PA at home with a .879 OPS dating back to last season. May has been struggling lately with a 6.98 ERA over his last four starts. May has allowed 10 HR over his last eight starts on the road. Dustin May has allowed 0.90 HR per 9 innings at home vs 2.14 on the road since last season. Today is a road start — his higher-HR venue."

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