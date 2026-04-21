There are 15 MLB games on the docket on Tuesday, April 21 with all 30 teams taking the diamond, including a matchup between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox in MLB's greatest rivalry. Elsewhere, the New York Mets will try to avoid their 12th loss in a row when they host the Minnesota Twins, and the Chicago Cubs go for their seventh win in a row when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies. If you're interested in MLB betting and prop betting, you'll want to see what SportsLine MLB expert Matt Snyder is locking in for his best home run picks on Tuesday.

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Snyder is CBS Sports' longest-tenured baseball expert and teams simple logic learned back from his baseball-playing days, such as "stick with what works," with extensive background analytics. He is 307-272 over the past four MLB seasons. Here's what he's playing on Tuesday, April 21.

Best Home Run picks for Tuesday

Alex Bregman (+450, BetMGM)

The wind looks to be blowing out in Wrigley on Tuesday evening. The Cubs completely tuned up Jesus Luzardo last week and will surely be excited to see him again. Bregman had been scuffling at the plate, but came through with two doubles on Monday night and now that he has his mojo back, it's a great opportunity to find the seats just over that brick wall that isn't yet covered in fully-bloomed ivy. Bregman has hit .273 with an .818 slugging percentage in his career against Luzardo, thanks to a pair of homers in just 11 at-bats.

Corbin Carroll (+400, BetMGM)

Carroll is off to a nice start this season and he's always loved hitting at home, as his career OPS is nearly 100 points higher in Arizona compared to the road. It's generally going to be a decent play to grab him at home, especially when he has the platoon advantage against a righty. That's the case here against Sean Burke of the White Sox, who can be homer prone. He gave up 23 last season in 134 1/3 innings. He also allowed two homers in his last start, which was against the Rays.

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Mike Trout (+350, BetMGM)

In Anaheim, the Blue Jays send lefty Patrick Corbin to the hill. We've picked on him plenty over the years and though he hasn't been nearly as bad since escaping D.C., he has a 4.66 ERA with two homers allowed in 9 2/3 innings so far this season. Righties have hit .333/.406/.593 against him so far. Mike Trout, c'mon down! He went bonkers last week and has seven homers so far this season, so let's ride with him again here in a very favorable matchup.