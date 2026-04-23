We're nearly a month into baseball season and there are hundreds of MLB betting options every day. MLB home run props are one of the most popular forms of baseball prop betting and you'll definitely want to hear what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say before making any MLB HR picks. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and he just revealed three MLB prop bets for Thursday, April 23. Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (+256) is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of over 100-1 on most of the best sports betting apps.

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Best Home Run picks for Thursday

Kyle Schwarber, Phillies (+256)

Kerry Carpenter, Tigers (+415)

Michael Harris, Braves (+610)

Kyle Schwarber, Phillies (+256, FanDuel)

"Kyle Schwarber is hitting .244 with a 1.159 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with 7 of his 8 home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner said. "Edward Cabrera has given up 10 of his 17 home runs over the past year to left-handed batters. Left-handed batters are hitting .235 with a .716 OPS against Edward Cabrera over the past year. The home run index is an 8 out of 10 in Chicago today, adding another layer to the case."

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Kerry Carpenter, Tigers (+415, DraftKings)

"Kerry Carpenter is hitting .251 with a .800 OPS against right-handed pitchers over the past year, with 29 of his 33 home runs coming off RHPs. He's hitting .259 with a .871 OPS at home over the past year, compared to .236 and .716 on the road. He has been on a tear lately, hitting 4 home runs over his last 10 home games," Fetner pointed out. "Left-handed batters are hitting .313 with a .922 OPS against Brandon Sproat over the past year, including 2 home runs in 80 PA (vs. a .661 OPS against right-handed batters). Sproat has allowed 3 HRs in his two starts this season."

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Michael Harris, Braves (+610, FanDuel)

"Michael Harris has hit 22 of his 26 home runs off of RHPs since last season. He's hitting .264 with a .739 OPS on the road over the past year, compared to just .243 and .651 at home. He has been on a tear lately, hitting 4 home runs over his last 10 road games. He has been swinging a hot bat, hitting .412 over his last 10 games," Fetner said. "Cade Cavalli has given up 4 of his 7 home runs over the past year to left-handed batters. Left-handed batters are hitting a solid .269 with a .721 OPS against Cade Cavalli over the past year. Cade Cavalli has a 5.40 ERA over his last 3 starts."

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