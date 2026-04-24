Friday's MLB schedule is loaded with 14 games, providing plenty of MLB betting. MLB home run props are one of the most popular forms of baseball prop betting and you'll definitely want to hear what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say before making any MLB HR picks. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and he just revealed three MLB prop bets for Friday, April 24. Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton (+370) is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of over 150-1 on some of the best sports betting apps.

Trade MLB home run picks at Kalshi. Check out our Kalshi promo code review for full details.

Best Home Run picks for Friday

Tyler Soderstrom, Athletics (+550)

Byron Buxton, Twins (+370)

Jo Adell, Angels (+434)

Tyler Soderstrom, Athletics (+550, DraftKings)

"Tyler Soderstrom is hitting a solid .262 with a .833 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season and has 22 of his 27 HRs since last season against RHPs," Fetner said. "Nathan Eovaldi has given up 4 of his 5 home runs this season to left-handed batters. Left-handed batters are hitting .319 with a .900 OPS against Nathan Eovaldi this season (vs. a .645 OPS against right-handed batters). Nathan Eovaldi has been sharp over his last 3 starts with a 2.00 ERA, but we still like the matchup here."

Back Soderstrom to go yard on Friday with the latest FanDuel promo code.

Byron Buxton, Twins (+370, DraftKings)

"We set Byron Buxton's line at +210 to homer. Buxton is batting .273 with a .981 OPS vs RHP this season, with 5 of his 5 home runs against RHPs," Fetner said. "Drew Rasmussen has allowed 7 HR over his last 8 starts at home, giving up a HR in 4 of those 8. Buxton has 5 AB vs Drew Rasmussen: 3 hits, 3 HR, 0 BB, 2 K (OPS 3.0). 3 HRs in 5 ABs is very impressive, and a big reason the model has such a strong edge on Buxton today."

New to MLB betting? Check out the latest DraftKings promo code to get started.

Jo Adell, Angels (+490, FanDuel)

"We set Jo Adell's line at +337 to homer," Fetner said. "Adell is batting .313 with a .983 OPS vs LHP this season (3 HR in 37 PA), compared to .558 OPS vs RHP. Right-handed batters are hitting .233 with a .669 OPS against Noah Cameron dating back to last season, including 15 HR in 490 PA. Jo Adell has been more dangerous on the road this season, with 2 HR in 63 PA and a .730 OPS (vs .639 OPS at home). Noah Cameron has been struggling lately with a 5.40 ERA over his last 4 starts. Noah Cameron allows 1.44 HR per 9 innings at home vs 1.28 on the road."

Back Adell to homer on Friday with the latest Bet365 bonus code.