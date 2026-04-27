There's a light baseball schedule on Monday, April 27 with just eight games on schedule but that doesn't mean sports fans interested in MLB betting, particularly prop betting on home runs, can't find strong spots to make their wagers. SportsLine MLB expert Angelo Magliocca takes a look at Monday's MLB slate and dishes out his best home run player props.

Magliocca, also known as "Amags," is a hugely profitable MLB capper who uses his deep knowledge of baseball to find value on player props, sides and totals. He is coming off another strong season at SportsLine. Over the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 MLB seasons, Amags is up 133.4 units on straight bets and parlays while winning an additional 25.3 units on ladder plays.

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Here's a look at the players Magliocca is targeting in Monday's games when it comes to home run props.

Best Home Run picks for Monday

Jose Ramirez (+375)

Ramirez hasn't homered in a week but this is as good a spot as any for him to go deep with another long ball. Left-handed pitchers have continued to be the target for Ramirez year after year and 2026 is no different, as he's running an OPS near 1.050 against southpaws. The main difference between this year and last year for Ramirez is the power against lefties. He hit 14 home runs in 164 at bats against lefties two years ago, and that dropped to just six homers last year in a nearly identical sample size. But this year, we've seen a power resurgence against left-handed pitchers, with the Guardians third baseman already slugging four home runs in just 32 at bats from the right side of the plate.

Targeting switch hitters that are significantly better from one side of the plate tends to be a main angle I take for hitter props, and while that's not always the best method for finding home runs, it works perfectly for the version of Ramirez we're seeing this year. He's hitting the ball hard with consistency when batting from the right side, averaging nearly a 95mph hard hit ball on each pitch type from lefty pitchers, and he's seen his barrel rate jump from last year when in the left vs. right matchup. Steven Matz has allowed all five of his home runs this year against righty bats, with a sinker thrown over 40% of the time that isn't missing bats and is being hit hard routinely. With a little wind blowing out the left field and warmer temps in Cleveland, I'm backing Ramirez for a home run and on a few other hitter props.

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Mike Trout (+413)

The only potential issue in this game will be the weather with wind seeming to push in from right field at a good clip, and potentially some rain later in the game. Besides that, we get a humidity bump that should help the ball travel further and a left-handed pitcher on the mound for the White Sox that hasn't covered many innings. Even if Anthony Kay is able to get through this order a couple of times, he's been held under five innings in four of his five starts thus far and is followed by one of the worst bullpens in baseball. The White Sox bullpen numbers get a bit skewed because they use openers and relievers in a bit of a different way, but they still lack lock-down relievers and Trout is on the away team with the full nine at-bats here.

The Angels' star hit a home run in the finale in Kansas City on Sunday and he avoided strikeouts, which was great to see. Trout has looked locked in all season long with an astonishing 100th percentile barrel rate and despite his power mainly coming against righties, this is a mismatch against Kay who throws the fastball 35% of the time against right-handed batters. He does have a deeper arsenal than most pitchers, but still relies on the fastball against righties and Trout has both of his homers off lefties on the fastball this year. The Chicago bullpen and Kay's lack of efficiency play into a home run bump for the Angels bats, including Jorge Soler, Jo Adell, Zach Neto and our guy Trout.

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