Sports fans interested in MLB betting and prop betting can find plenty of value when it comes to making home run picks and other wagers on Tuesday, April 28. The Tuesday MLB schedule features 15 games, which means all 30 teams are in action, and featured games include the San Diego Padres hosting the Chicago Cubs and the Miami Marlins visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Tampa Bay Rays also try to get a sixth straight victory for the second time this season when they face the Guardians in Cleveland in the second game of a three-game set. If you're looking at home run picks for Tuesday, make sure to check out what SportsLine MLB expert Matt Snyder is locking in for his best bets of the day.

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Snyder is CBS Sports' longest-tenured baseball expert and uses simple logic learned from back in his baseball-playing days -- such as "stick with what works" -- with extensive background analytics. He is 307-272 on MLB picks over the past four seasons. Here's what he's playing on Tuesday, April 28.

Best Home Run picks for Tuesday

Yordan Alvarez (+237)

This might be a little chalky to start, but I'll make up for it with the final play of the day. We're starting with Alvarez, who has been an absolute crusher of worlds this season. He already has 11 homers in 29 games. Orioles starter Shane Baz has allowed a .567 slugging percentage to left-handed hitters so far. Oh, and Alvarez has five career homers in Camden Yards, in only 14 games. He loves hitting here. Honestly, he loves hitting everywhere when he's on like this.

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Matt Olson (+360)

Olson is slugging .609 with eight homers this season. At home in Atlanta, he gets to bat in one of the best hitter environments in baseball due to it generally being hot and humid, conditions in which we know the ball flies. Tuesday, he'll get to face Tigers starter Casey Mize. They've seen each other eight times, with Olson having gone 3-for-6 with two walks and a home run. He'll grab another Tuesday, maybe even a quick cash in the first inning.

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Bo Bichette (+740)

Nationals starter Zack Littel leads the majors with 11 home runs allowed this season. That's in only 25 innings. He gave up four his last time out. Bichette only has one home run so far, but he's seen the ball better in the past week. He's had good success against Littel in his career, having gone 5-for-13 (.385) with a double to this point. We'll say he homers in this one.

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