Free MLB home run picks, odds for August 10: Bryce Harper in expert's best bets for Monday HR player props

Monday features a 10-game MLB slate, creating plenty of online sports betting options for MLB fans and baseball bettors. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Monday, August 10. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Fetner's recent correct home run picks include former National Luis Garcia Jr. (+600), Giants' Casey Schmitt (+590) and Phillies' Alec Bohm (+820) for nice paydays. He also hit a home run parlay bet, which paid out more than 30-1, a few weeks ago.

For Monday, Phillies first baseman/outfielder Bryce Harper is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of over 220-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. Harper has 25 home runs this season, including one on Saturday.

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Best Home Run picks for Monday

Justin Foscue, Rangers (+575, Hard Rock Bet)

Alec Burleson, Cardinals (+480, FanDuel)

Bryce Harper, Phillies (+475, Hard Rock Bet)

Justin Foscue, Rangers (+575, Hard Rock Bet)

"Justin Foscue has the platoon advantage against left-handed Reid Detmers and has been absolutely dominant against left-handed pitchers this season, boasting a .295 average with a .965 OPS in 88 plate appearances, with five of his seven home runs coming off left-handed pitching this season," Fetner said. "For context, he's only posting a .560 OPS against right-handed pitching, so this is clearly the better matchup for him." Back Foscue to go yard on Monday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Alec Burleson, Cardinals (+480, FanDuel)

"Alec Burleson is hitting .326 with a .969 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with 16 of his 19 home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner said. "Andrew Painter has given up nine of his 15 home runs this season to left-handed batters. Left-handed batters are hitting .302 with a .847 OPS against Painter this season. He's also been struggling recently, allowing 9 earned runs in 12 innings over his last three starts, including three home runs. The home run index is a 10 out of 10 today, which could turn a long fly ball into a home run." Back Burleson to go yard on Monday by clicking here to bet at FanDuel, where new users get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens when they wager $5+ for five days:

Bryce Harper, Phillies (+475, Hard Rock Bet)

"Bryce Harper is hitting .288 with a 1.005 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with 21 of his 25 home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner said. "Hunter Dobbins has been sharp over his last three starts with a 2.60 ERA, but we still like the matchup here. The home run index is a 10 out of 10 today, which could turn a long fly ball into a home run." Back Harper to go yard on Monday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins: