Free MLB home run picks, odds for August 11: Bryce Harper in expert's best bets for Tuesday HR player props

Tuesday features a full 15-game MLB slate, creating plenty of online sports betting options for MLB fans and baseball bettors. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Tuesday, August 11. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Fetner's recent correct home run picks include former National Luis Garcia Jr. (+600), Giants' Casey Schmitt (+590) and Phillies' Alec Bohm (+820) for nice paydays. He also hit a home run parlay bet, which paid out more than 30-1, a few weeks ago.

For Tuesday, Phillies first baseman/outfielder Bryce Harper is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of over 375-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. Harper has 25 home runs this season, including one on Saturday.

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Best Home Run picks for Tuesday

Liam Hicks, Rays (+700, Hard Rock Bet)

Cam Smith, Astros (+700, Hard Rock Bet)

Bryce Harper, Phillies (+490, DraftKings)

Liam Hicks, Rays (+700, Hard Rock Bet)

"Liam Hicks is hitting .304 with a .878 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with 14 of his 15 home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner said. "Left-handed batters are hitting .274 with a .906 OPS against the Athletics' Mason Barnett this season, including four home runs in 70 plate appearances (vs. a .721 OPS against right-handed batters). He's also been struggling recently, allowing eight earned runs in 9 ⅓ innings in his two starts this season, including three home runs." Back Hicks to go yard on Tuesday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Cam Smith, Astros (+700, Hard Rock Bet)

"Cam Smith is hitting .208 with a .731 OPS against left-handed pitchers this season, with six home runs in 115 plate appearances," Fetner said. "He's hitting .252 with a .780 OPS on the road this season, compared to .196 and .604 at home. He has been on a tear lately, hitting five home runs over his last 10 road games. He has been swinging a hot bat, hitting .405 over his last 10 games. Giants starter Carson Whisenhunt has given up all four of his home runs this season to right-handed batters. Right-handed batters are hitting .338 with a 1.013 OPS against Whisenhunt. He's also been struggling recently, allowing 14 earned runs in 11 ⅔ innings over his last three starts, including three home runs." Back Smith to go yard on Tuesday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Bryce Harper, Phillies (+490, DraftKings)

"Bryce Harper has the platoon advantage against Cardinals right-handed pitcher Andre Pallante and has been absolutely dominant against right-handed pitchers this season, boasting a .286 average with a 1.000 OPS in 317 plate appearances, with 21 of his 25 home runs coming off right-handed pitching this season," Fetner said. "For context, he's only posting a .641 OPS against left-handed pitching, so this is clearly the better matchup for him. Harper has two home runs over his last seven games on the road. The home run index is a 10 out of 10 at Busch Stadium today, which could turn a long fly ball into a home run." Back Harper to go yard on Tuesday by clicking here to bet at DraftKings, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet: