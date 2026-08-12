Free MLB home run picks, odds for Aug. 12: Luis Garcia Jr. in expert's best bets for Wednesday HR player props

Wednesday features a full 15-game MLB slate with games scattered throughout the afternoon and evening, creating plenty of online sports betting options for MLB fans and baseball bettors. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Wednesday, August 12. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Fetner's recent correct home run picks include former National Luis Garcia Jr. (+600), Giants' Casey Schmitt (+590) and Phillies' Alec Bohm (+820) for nice paydays. He also hit a home run parlay bet, which paid out more than 30-1, a few weeks ago.

For Wednesday, Yankees first baseman Luis Garcia Jr. is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of over 230-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. Garcia has 24 home runs this season, including one in six games with the Yankees.

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Best Home Run picks for Wednesday

Luis Garcia Jr. (+400, Hard Rock Bet)

Eduardo Valencia, Tigers (+760, DraftKings)

Victor Mesa Jr., Rays (+450, Hard Rock Bet)

Luis Garcia Jr. (+400, Hard Rock Bet)

"Luis Garcia Jr. has the platoon advantage against Seattle right-handed pitcher Bryce Miller and is posting a .945 OPS against right-handed pitching this season," Fetner said. "For context, he's only posting a .645 OPS against left-handed pitching, so this is clearly the better matchup for him. Miller has surrendered six home runs over his last five starts, including one multi-homer outing." Back Garcia to go yard on Wednesday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Eduardo Valencia, Tigers (+760, DraftKings)

"Eduardo Valencia offers excellent value at +760 on DK, especially when compared to other books listing him as low as +425," Fetner said. "Valencia has three home runs over his last five games at home. Guardians starter Foster Griffin has surrendered four home runs over his last two starts. Griffin had been pitching well, but got hit hard in his most recent start, giving up six earned runs." Back Valencia to go yard on Wednesday by clicking here to bet at DraftKings, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet:

Victor Mesa Jr., Rays (+450, Hard Rock Bet)

"Victor Mesa Jr. has two home runs over his last five games on the road," Fetner said. "Mesa Jr. (bats L) has the platoon advantage against A's right-handed pitcher Jack Perkins, posting a .780 OPS against right-handed pitching this season. Perkins allows a .804 OPS to left-handed hitters in 182 plate appearances. Perkins has been struggling at home — an 8.16 ERA over his last 3 starts, allowing 13 earned runs in 14 ⅓ innings. The home run index is a 10 out of 10 at Sutter Health Park today, which could turn a long fly ball into a home run." Back Mesa to go yard on Wednesday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins: