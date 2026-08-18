Free MLB home run picks, odds for August 18: Ben Rice in expert's best bets for Tuesday HR player props

Tuesday features a full 15-game MLB slate, creating plenty of online sports betting options for MLB fans and baseball bettors. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Tuesday, August 18. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Fetner's recent correct home run picks include former National Luis Garcia Jr. (+600), Giants' Casey Schmitt (+590) and Phillies' Alec Bohm (+820) for nice paydays. He also hit a home run parlay bet, which paid out more than 30-1, a few weeks ago.

For Tuesday, Yankees first baseman Ben Rice is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of over 125-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. Rice hit his 33rd home run on Sunday, moving him into sixth in the majors in homers.

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Best Home Run picks for Tuesday

Jac Caglianone, Royals (+425, Hard Rock Bet)

Wilyer Abreu, Red Sox (+475, bet365)

Ben Rice, Yankees (+356, DraftKings)

Jac Caglianone, Royals (+425, Hard Rock Bet)

"Jac Caglianone is hitting .284 with a .853 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with 15 of his 22 home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner said. "He's hitting .288 with a .860 OPS at home this season, compared to .263 and .778 on the road. He has been on a tear lately, hitting three home runs over his last 10 home games and he's hitting .487 over his last 10 games. Athletics starter Jack Perkins has been struggling recently, allowing 13 earned runs in 13⅔ innings over his last three starts." Back Caglianone to go yard on Tuesday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Wilyer Abreu, Red Sox (+475, bet365)

"Wilyer Abreu has hit 17 of his 22 home runs off RHPs," Fetner noted. "He has been on a tear lately, hitting three home runs over his last 10 home games and he's hitting .344 over his last 10 games. Arizona starter Merrill Kelly has given up 17 of his 25 home runs this season to left-handed batters, who are hitting .279 with an .886 OPS against him this season (vs. a .760 OPS against right-handed batters). He's also been struggling recently, allowing 12 earned runs in 15⅔ innings over his last three starts, including three home runs." Back Abreu to go yard on Tuesday by clicking here to bet at bet365, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $10 bet:

Ben Rice, Yankees (+356, DraftKings)

"Ben Rice is hitting .255 with a .935 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with 23 of his 33 home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner said. "He has homered twice over his last 10 road games and seven over his last 20. Orioles starter Shane Baz has given up six of his 10 home runs this season to left-handed batters, who are hitting .293 with a .800 OPS against him this season (vs. a .639 OPS against right-handed batters)." Back Rice to go yard on Tuesday by clicking here to bet at DraftKings, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet: