Wednesday features a full 15-game MLB slate, with games throughout the afternoon and evening, creating plenty of online sports betting options for MLB fans and baseball bettors. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Wednesday, August 19. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Fetner's recent correct home run picks include former National Luis Garcia Jr. (+600), Giants' Casey Schmitt (+590) and Phillies' Alec Bohm (+820) for nice paydays. He also hit a home run parlay bet, which paid out more than 30-1, a few weeks ago.

For Wednesday, Braves first baseman Matt Olson is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of over 120-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. Olson is tied for second in baseball in home runs (36), including seven home runs in August.

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Best Home Run picks for Wednesday

Oneil Cruz, Pirates (+400, bet365)

Abimelec Ortiz, Nationals (+515, DraftKings)

Matt Olson (+326, DraftKings)

Oneil Cruz, Pirates (+400, bet365)

"Oneil Cruz is hitting .244 with an .816 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with 11 of his 15 home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner said. "He has been on a tear at home lately, hitting five home runs over his last 10 home games. Tigers starter Jackson Jobe has given up six of his nine home runs over the past year to left-handed batters. He's also been struggling recently, allowing six earned runs in 8⅔ innings in two starts." Back Cruz to go yard on Wednesday by clicking here to bet at bet365, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $10 bet:

Abimelec Ortiz, Nationals (+515, DraftKings)

"Abimelec Ortiz has the platoon advantage against Texas RHP Kumar Rocker and has been absolutely dominant against right-handed pitchers this season, posting a 1.022 OPS," Fetner said. "Left-handed batters are hitting a .858 OPS against Kumar Rocker in 276 plate appearances (vs. a .626 OPS against right-handed batters). Rocker has surrendered seven home runs over his last six starts, including two multi-homer outings." Back Ortiz to go yard on Wednesday by clicking here to bet at DraftKings, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet:

Matt Olson (+326, DraftKings)

"Matt Olson has three home runs over his last seven games on the road," Fetner noted. "Olson has the platoon advantage against Twins RHP Taj Bradley, hitting .260 with a .912 OPS against right-handed pitching this season in 318 plate appearances, with 22 of his 36 home runs coming off right-handed pitching this season. He's hitting .905 OPS on the road this season. Bradley has been pitching well, but he got hit hard in his most recent start, giving up five earned runs." Back Olson to go yard on Wednesday by clicking here to bet at DraftKings, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet: