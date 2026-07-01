Free MLB home run picks, odds for July 1: Willson Contreras in expert's best bets on Wednesday HR player props

Wednesday features a 14-game MLB slate with games throughout the afternoon and evening, creating plenty of online sports betting options for MLB fans and baseball bettors. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Wednesday, July 1. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $5 wager at DraftKings here:

On Monday, Fetner correctly picked the Mariners' Dominic Canzone (+375) to hit a home run. Fetner had a streak of three straight days with at least one correct home run pick last week. He had four correct home run predictions last week, and he now has 13 correct HR picks over the last four-and-a-half weeks. Fetner's recent correct home run picks include the Nationals' Luis Garcia Jr. (+600), Giants' Casey Schmitt (+590) and Phillies' Alec Bohm (+820) for nice paydays. He also hit a home run parlay bet, which paid out more than 30-1, a few weeks ago.

For Wednesday, Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of more than 180-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. Contreras has two home runs over his last five games and Fetner loves this matchup for Wednesday.

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Best Home Run picks for Wednesday

Justin Foscue, Rangers (+650, Hard Rock Bet)

Gavin Sheets, Padres (+400, FanDuel)

Willson Contreras, Red Sox (+400, Hard Rock Bet)

Justin Foscue, Rangers (+650, Hard Rock Bet)

"Justin Foscue has the platoon advantage against Cleveland left-handed pitcher Joey Cantillo and has been absolutely dominant against left-handed pitchers this season, boasting a .333 average with a 1.053 OPS in 54 plate appearances, with three of his five HRs coming off left-handed pitching this season," Fetner said. "For context, he's only posting a .564 OPS against right-handed pitching, so this is clearly the better matchup for him. He's also been very good on the road with a .912 OPS this season. Foscue is batting .467 over his last five games on the road. Foscue has seen Cantillo twice and is 1-for-2 with a home run — a small sample, but the bat got to him." Back Foscue to go yard on Wednesday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Gavin Sheets, Padres (+400, FanDuel)

"Gavin Sheets has two home runs over his last five games on the road," Fetner said. "Sheets (bats L) has the platoon advantage against Cubs right-handed pitcher Colin Rea, posting a .842 OPS against right-handed pitching this season, and all 14 of his home runs this season have come against right-handed pitching. For context, he's only posting a .493 OPS against left-handed pitching, so this is clearly the better matchup for him. He's hitting .937 OPS on the road this season. The home run index is a 10 out of 10 at Wrigley Field today, which could turn a long fly ball into a home run." Back Sheets to go yard on Wednesday by clicking here to bet on FanDuel, where new users get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens with a $5+ wager:

Willson Contreras, Red Sox (+400, Hard Rock Bet)

"Willson Contreras has six home runs over his last 14 games at home," Fetner noted. "Contreras has the platoon advantage against Nationals left-handed pitcher Andrew Alvarez and has been absolutely dominant against left-handed pitchers this season, boasting a .271 average with a .950 OPS in 84 plate appearances, with five of his 18 home runs coming off left-handed pitching this season. He's hitting .979 OPS at home this season. The home run index is a 10 out of 10 at Fenway Park today, which could turn a long fly ball into a home run." Back Contreras to go yard on Wednesday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins: