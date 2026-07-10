Free MLB home run picks, odds for July 10: Kody Clemens in expert's best bets for Friday HR player props

Friday features a 15-game MLB slate, including top weekend series such as Mariners vs. Rays, Braves vs. Cardinals and Blue Jays vs. Padres, creating plenty of online sports betting options for MLB fans and baseball bettors. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Friday, July 10. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $5 wager at DraftKings here:

On Wednesday, Fetner correctly picked the Tigers' Spencer Torkelson (+450) to hit a home run after correctly picking the Yankees' Ben Rice (+361) to hit a home run on Monday. Last week, Fetner had a correct home run pick on three of five days, capped off by picking the Nationals' Luis Garcia (+470) to go deep on Friday. The week before, Fetner had a streak of three straight days with at least one correct home run pick. Fetner now has 17 correct HR picks over the last 5.5 weeks. Fetner's recent correct home run picks include the Nationals' Luis Garcia Jr. (+600), Giants' Casey Schmitt (+590) and Phillies' Alec Bohm (+820) for nice paydays. He also hit a home run parlay bet, which paid out more than 30-1, a few weeks ago.

For Friday, Twins first baseman Kody Clemens is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of over 180-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. Clemenshas hit a home run in three of his last seven games and Fetner loves this matchup for Friday.

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Best Home Run picks for Friday

Kody Clemens, Twins (+350, Hard Rock Bet)

Bryce Eldridge, Giants (+650, Hard Rock Bet)

Spencer Steer, Reds (+450, FanDuel)

Kody Clemens, Twins (+350, Hard Rock Bet)

"Kody Clemens has the platoon advantage against Angels right-handed pitcher Grayson Rodriguez and has a .855 OPS against right-handed pitching this season in 248 plate appearances, with 14 of his 16 home runs coming off right-handed pitching this season," Fetner said. "For context, he's only posting a .661 OPS against left-handed pitching, so this is clearly the better matchup for him. Left-handed batters are hitting a 1.088 OPS against Rodriguez in 67 plate appearances — when both the batter and pitcher splits align like this, it's a strong combination. Rodriguez has been struggling — a 9.53 ERA over his last three starts, allowing 12 earned runs in 11 ⅓ innings." Back Clemens to go yard on Friday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Bryce Eldridge, Giants (+650, Hard Rock Bet)

"Bryce Eldridge (bats L) has the platoon advantage against Rockies right-handed pitcher Tanner Gordon, posting a .826 OPS against right-handed pitching this season, with six of his eight home runs coming off right-handed pitching this season," Fetner said. "Left-handed batters are hitting a 1.086 OPS against Gordon in 108 plate appearances — when both the batter and pitcher splits align like this, it's a strong combination. Gordon has surrendered five home runs over his last two starts. Eldridge has four home runs over his last 14 games at home. Eldridge has seen Gordon three times and has handled him well in that limited look — 2-for-3, with two extra-base hits." Back Eldridge to go yard on Friday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Spencer Steer, Reds (+450, FanDuel)

"Spencer Steer has three home runs over his last 10 games at home," Fetner said. "Steer has the platoon advantage against Cubs left-handed pitcher Shota Imanaga and has been absolutely dominant against left-handed pitchers this season, boasting a .319 average with a 1.043 OPS in 88 plate appearances, with five of his 14 home runs coming off left-handed pitching this season. For context, he's only posting a .645 OPS against right-handed pitching, so this is clearly the better matchup for him. Imanaga has surrendered eight home runs over his last six starts. Small sample, but Spencer Steer is 4-for-8 against Imanaga in his career, with one of those hits being a home run." Back Steer to go yard on Friday by clicking here to bet at FanDuel, where new users get up to $1,000 in Bet Resets by wagering $5 daily: