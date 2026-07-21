Free MLB home run picks, odds for July 21: Drake Baldwin in expert's best bets for Tuesday HR player props

The All-Star break is over, and Tuesday brings another loaded MLB schedule with a full 15-game MLB slate, creating plenty of online sports betting options for MLB fans and baseball bettors. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Tuesday, July 21. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Fetner had a strong run entering the All-Star break of correct home run picks. Fetner had 17 correct home run picks over the final six weeks entering the break, including a stretch of three straight days with at least one correct pick. Fetner's recent correct home run picks include the Nationals' Luis Garcia Jr. (+600), Giants' Casey Schmitt (+590) and Phillies' Alec Bohm (+820) for nice paydays. He also hit a home run parlay bet, which paid out more than 30-1, a few weeks ago.

For Tuesday, Braves catcher Drake Baldwin is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of over 210-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. Baldwin has three home runs over four games since the All-Star break.

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Best Home Run picks for Tuesday

T.J. Rumfield, Rockies (+550, Hard Rock Bet)

Drake Baldwin, Braves (+494, DraftKings)

Alec Burleson, Cardinals (+450, Hard Rock Bet)

T.J. Rumfield, Rockies (+550, Hard Rock Bet)

"T.J. Rumfield has the platoon advantage against right-handed Miles Mikolas, hitting .311 with a .920 OPS against right-handed pitching this season in 281 plate appearances, with 11 of his 13 home runs coming off right-handed pitching this season," Fetner said. "Mikolas has surrendered six home runs over his last five starts, including three multi-homer outings. Rumfield is batting .313 over his last four games at home." Back Rumfield to go yard on Tuesday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Drake Baldwin, Braves (+494, DraftKings)

"Drake Baldwin has three home runs over his last five games at home," Fetner noted. "Baldwin has the platoon advantage against right-handed Walker Buehler, hitting .284 with a .866 OPS against right-handed pitching this season in 202 plate appearances, with 11 of his 18 home runs coming off right-handed pitching this season. Buehler has surrendered six home runs over his last three starts. He has been locked in at the plate lately — batting .429 over his last seven games." Back Baldwin to go yard on Tuesday by clicking here to bet at DraftKings, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Alec Burleson, Cardinals (+450, Hard Rock Bet)

"Alec Burleson has the platoon advantage against right-handed Walbert Urena, hitting .310 with a .930 OPS against right-handed pitching this season in 292 plate appearances, with 13 of his 15 home runs coming off right-handed pitching this season," Fetner said. "For context, he's only posting a .514 OPS against left-handed pitching, so this is clearly the better matchup for him. Urena has been struggling at home — a 5.87 ERA over his last three starts, allowing 10 earned runs in 15 1/3 innings pitched." Back Burleson to go yard on Tuesday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins: