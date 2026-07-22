Free MLB home run picks, odds for July 22: Manny Machado in expert's best bets for Wednesday HR player props

Wednesday features a jam-packed MLB slate with games throughout the day, including multiple doubleheaders after Tuesday rainstorms, creating plenty of online sports betting options for MLB fans and baseball bettors. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Wednesday, July 22. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Fetner had a strong run entering the All-Star break of correct home run picks. Fetner had 17 correct home run picks over the final six weeks entering the break, including a stretch of three straight days with at least one correct pick. Fetner's recent correct home run picks include the Nationals' Luis Garcia Jr. (+600), Giants' Casey Schmitt (+590) and Phillies' Alec Bohm (+820) for nice paydays. He also hit a home run parlay bet, which paid out more than 30-1, a few weeks ago.

For Wednesday, Padres third baseman Manny Machado is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of over 160-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. Machado hit two home runs on Tuesday, and he's hit a home run in back-to-back games.

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Best Home Run picks for Wednesday

Manny Machado, Padres (+400, Hard Rock Bet)

Dillon Dingler, Tigers (+600, Hard Rock Bet)

Dominic Canzone, Mariners (+373, DraftKings)

Manny Machado, Padres (+400, Hard Rock Bet)

"Machado is coming off a two-homer night last night, and we like today's matchup for him to stay hot," Fetner said. "Machado has homered in two straight games on the road. Braves starter Martin Perez has surrendered three home runs over his last two starts and Perez has been struggling with his command at home — seven walks over his last three starts (4.1 BB/9), which has been affecting his effectiveness. Machado has been very strong against Perez historically — 7-for-21 (.333 BA) with a 1.005 OPS and a home run." Back Machado to go yard on Wednesday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Dillon Dingler, Tigers (+600, Hard Rock Bet)

"Dillon Dingler has homered in two straight games on the road," Fetner said. "Dingler (bats R) faces a same-side right-handed pitcher — no platoon edge, but it doesn't matter given his stats against RHPs. Dingler has been dominant against right-handed pitching this season, hitting .281 with a .920 OPS in 266 plate appearances, with 18 of his 22 home runs coming off right-handed pitching this season. For context, he's only posting a .745 OPS against left-handed pitching, so this is clearly the better matchup for him. He's hitting .923 OPS on the road this season." Back Dingler to go yard on Wednesday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Dominic Canzone, Mariners (+373, DraftKings)

"Dominic Canzone has three home runs over his last 10 games at home," Fetner noted. "Canzone (bats L) has the platoon advantage against right-handed Brady Singer, posting a .824 OPS against right-handed pitching this season, with 13 of his 15 home runs coming off right-handed pitching this season. He's hitting .952 OPS at home this season. Left-handed batters are hitting a .878 OPS against Singer in 266 plate appearances (vs. a .736 OPS against right-handed batters). Canzone has seen Singer five times and is 2-for-5 — a limited but not unproductive look." Back Canzone to go yard on Wednesday by clicking here to bet at DraftKings, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins: