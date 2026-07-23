Free MLB home run picks, odds for July 23: Junior Caminero in expert's best bets for Thursday HR player props

Thursday features a smaller five-game MLB schedule, but it still showcases multiple intriguing betting options, creating plenty of online sports betting options for MLB fans and baseball bettors. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed two MLB prop bets for Thursday, July 23. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Fetner had a strong run entering the All-Star break of correct home run picks. Fetner had 17 correct home run picks over the final six weeks entering the break, including a stretch of three straight days with at least one correct pick. Fetner's recent correct home run picks include the Nationals' Luis Garcia Jr. (+600), Giants' Casey Schmitt (+590) and Phillies' Alec Bohm (+820) for nice paydays. He also hit a home run parlay bet, which paid out more than 30-1, a few weeks ago.

For Thursday, Rays third baseman Junior Caminero is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of nearly 15-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. Caminero is fifth in baseball with 29 home runs this season.

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Best Home Run picks for Thursday

Junior Caminero, Rays (+242, DraftKings)

Byron Buxton, Twins (+325, Hard Rock Bet)

Junior Caminero, Rays (+242, DraftKings)

"Junior Caminero has been dominant against right-handed pitching this season, hitting .275 with a .900 OPS in 322 plate appearances, with 22 of his 29 home runs coming off right-handed pitching this season," Fetner said. "Right-handed batters are hitting a 1.140 OPS against Shane Bieber in 51 plate appearances (vs. a .812 OPS against left-handed batters) — when both the batter and pitcher splits align like this, it's a strong combination. Blue Jays starter Shane Bieber has surrendered seven home runs over his last five starts. He has been locked in at the plate lately — batting .429 over his last seven games and Caminero has seen Bieber twice and is 1-for-2 with a home run — a small sample, but the bat got to him." Back Caminero to go yard on Thursday by clicking here to bet at DraftKings, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after spending $5:

Byron Buxton, Twins (+325, Hard Rock Bet)

"Byron Buxton has been dominant against right-handed pitching this season, hitting .276 with a .952 OPS in 248 plate appearances, with 21 of his 25 home runs coming off right-handed pitching this season. For context, he's only posting a .774 OPS against left-handed pitching, so this is clearly the better matchup for him. Buxton is batting .438 over his last five games on the road and Buxton has a .955 OPS against Cleveland starter Gavin Williams in 10 career at-bats — strong results even in a limited sample." Back Buxton to go yard on Thursday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins: