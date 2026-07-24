Free MLB home run picks, odds for July 24: Juan Soto in expert's best bets for Friday HR player props

Friday features a full 15-game MLB slate heading into a weekend filled with top matchups, including Yankees vs. Phillies, Dodgers vs. Mets and Mariners vs. Rangers, creating plenty of online sports betting options for MLB fans and baseball bettors. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Friday, July 24. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Fetner had a strong run entering the All-Star break of correct home run picks. Fetner had 17 correct home run picks over the final six weeks entering the break, including a stretch of three straight days with at least one correct pick. Fetner's recent correct home run picks include the Nationals' Luis Garcia Jr. (+600), Giants' Casey Schmitt (+590) and Phillies' Alec Bohm (+820) for nice paydays. He also hit a home run parlay bet, which paid out more than 30-1, a few weeks ago.

For Friday, Mets outfielder Juan Soto is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of over 150-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. Soto has a 1.064 OPS at home and the Mets return to New York Friday night.

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Best Home Run picks for Friday

Ryan Jeffers, Twins (+432, DraftKings)

Mookie Betts, Dodgers (+575, Hard Rock Bet)

Juan Soto, Mets (+325, Hard Rock Bet)

Ryan Jeffers, Twins (+432, DraftKings)

"Ryan Jeffers has the platoon advantage against left-handed Jacob Lopez and has been absolutely dominant against left-handed pitchers this season, boasting a .315 average with a .966 OPS in 67 plate appearances," Fetner said. "Right-handed batters are hitting a .931 OPS against Athletics starter Jacob Lopez in 195 plate appearances (vs. a .671 OPS against left-handed batters). Lopez had been struggling recently — a 7.15 ERA across his previous three starts — but had a better outing in his most recent start. We still think there's value here as the model expects some regression. Jeffers is batting .333 over his last five games at home and Jeffers has seen Lopez five times and is 2-for-5, including a home run — a limited but not unproductive look." Back Jeffers to go yard on Friday by clicking here to bet at DraftKings, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after spending $5:

Mookie Betts, Dodgers (+575, Hard Rock Bet)

"Mookie Betts has two home runs over his last five games on the road," Fetner said. "Mookie Betts (bats R) has the platoon advantage against the Mets' left-handed Sean Manaea. Right-handed batters are hitting a .874 OPS against Manaea in 236 plate appearances (vs. a .628 OPS against left-handed batters). Manaea has surrendered six home runs over his last three starts. Betts has been an absolute menace against Manaea historically — 10-for-32 (.313 average) with a 1.153 OPS and three home runs." Back Betts to go yard on Friday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Juan Soto, Mets (+325, Hard Rock Bet)

"Juan Soto has the platoon advantage against the Dodgers' right-handed Roki Sasaki and has been absolutely dominant against right-handed pitchers this season, boasting a .287 average with a 1.017 OPS in 237 plate appearances, with 17 of his 21 home runs coming off right-handed pitching this season," Fetner said. "For context, he's only posting a .802 OPS against left-handed pitching, so this is clearly the better matchup for him. He's hitting 1.064 OPS at home this season. Sasaki has surrendered nine home runs over his last six starts. Sasaki has been struggling on the road — a 6.43 ERA over his last three starts, allowing 10 earned runs in 14 innings." Back Soto to go yard on Friday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins: