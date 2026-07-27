Free MLB home run picks, odds for July 27: Willson Contreras in expert's best bets for Monday HR player props

Monday features a full MLB slate with top matchups including Yankees vs. White Sox, Cubs vs. Cardinals and Phillies vs. Marlins, creating plenty of online sports betting options for MLB fans and baseball bettors. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Monday, July 27. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Fetner had a strong run entering the All-Star break of correct home run picks. Fetner had 17 correct home run picks over the final six weeks entering the break, including a stretch of three straight days with at least one correct pick. Fetner's recent correct home run picks include the Nationals' Luis Garcia Jr. (+600), Giants' Casey Schmitt (+590) and Phillies' Alec Bohm (+820) for nice paydays. He also hit a home run parlay bet, which paid out more than 30-1, a few weeks ago.

For Monday, Nationals infielder Luis Garcia is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of over 150-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. Garcia has the platoon advantage against right-handed Max Scherzer, and the home run index is an 8 out of 10 at Nationals Park.



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Best Home Run picks for Monday

Luis Garcia, Nationals (+350, Hard Rock Bet)

Ivan Herrera, Cardinals (+650, Hard Rock Bet)

Willson Contreras, Red Sox (+371, DraftKings)

Willson Contreras, Red Sox (+371, DraftKings)

"Willson Contreras has been dominant against right-handed pitching this season, hitting .292 with a .915 OPS in 290 plate appearances, with 15 of his 22 home runs coming off right-handed pitching. Jack Perkins allows a .825 OPS to right-handed hitters in 135 plate appearances and has surrendered seven home runs over his last six starts, including two multi-homer outings. Contreras has two home runs over his last five road games. The home run index is an 8 out of 10 at Sutter Health Park today. Factoring in weather, we set Contreras's line at +338 to homer. Getting +371 is value at this number." Back Contreras to go yard on Monday by clicking here to bet at DraftKings, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after spending $5:

Luis Garcia, Nationals (+350, Hard Rock Bet)

"Luis Garcia has the platoon advantage against right-handed Max Scherzer and is posting a .938 OPS against right-handed pitching this season. Left-handed batters are hitting a 1.067 OPS against Max Scherzer in 69 plate appearances. Scherzer has surrendered five home runs over his last two starts, including two multi-homer outings. Garcia has six home runs over his last 14 games at home. Small sample, but Garcia is 6-for-11 against Scherzer in his career, with two of those hits being home runs. The home run index is an 8 out of 10 at Nationals Park today. Factoring in weather, we set Garcia's line at +314 to homer. Getting +350 is value at this number."Back Garcia to go yard on Monday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Ivan Herrera, Cardinals (+650, Hard Rock Bet)

"A lot of this play has to do with the weather being so HR-friendly -- the home run index is a 10/10 at Busch Stadium today. Ivan Herrera has the platoon advantage against left-handed David Peterson, posting a .804 OPS against left-handed pitching this season, with four of his 11 home runs coming off left-handed pitching. Peterson allows a .789 OPS to right-handed hitters in 280 plate appearances and has surrendered five home runs over his last six starts. Herrera is coming off a home run in his last game and is 2-for-3 against Peterson in his career. Factoring in weather, we set Herrera's line at +408 to homer. Getting +650 is a solid value play." Back Herrera to go yard on Monday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins: