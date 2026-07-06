Free MLB home run picks, odds for July 6: Mookie Betts in expert's best bets for Monday HR player props

Monday features an eight-game MLB slate, creating plenty of online sports betting options for MLB fans and baseball bettors. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Monday, July 6. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Last week, Fetner had a correct home run pick on three of five days, capped off by picking the Nationals' Luis Garcia (+470) to go deep on Friday. Garcia ended up hitting two home runs Friday. The week before, Fetner had a streak of three straight days with at least one correct home run pick. Fetner now has 15 correct HR picks over the last five weeks. Fetner's recent correct home run picks include the Nationals' Luis Garcia Jr. (+600), Giants' Casey Schmitt (+590) and Phillies' Alec Bohm (+820) for nice paydays. He also hit a home run parlay bet, which paid out more than 30-1, a few weeks ago.

For Monday, Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of more than 110-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. Betts has three career home runs against Rockies probable starter Kyle Freeland.

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Best Home Run picks for Monday

Luis Garcia, Nationals (+402, DraftKings)

Mookie Betts, Dodgers (+400, Hard Rock Bet)

Ben Rice, Yankees (+361, DraftKings)

Luis Garcia, Nationals (+402, DraftKings)

"Luis Garcia has the platoon advantage against Astros right-handed pitcher Mike Burrows," Fetner said. "He has been on a tear lately, hitting six home runs over his last 10 home games. He has been swinging a hot bat, hitting .417 over his last 10 games. Burrows has given up 13 of his 19 home runs this season to left-handed batters. Left-handed batters are hitting .317 with a .961 OPS against Burrows this season." Back Garcia to go yard on Monday by clicking here to bet at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after a $5 bet:

Mookie Betts, Dodgers (+400, Hard Rock Bet)

"Mookie Betts has the platoon advantage against Rockes left-handed pitcher Kyle Freeland," Fetner said. "He has one HR over his last 10 home games. He has been swinging a hot bat, hitting .341 over his last 10 games. Freeland has given up 15 of his 16 home runs this season to right-handed batters. Right-handed batters are hitting .327 with a .973 OPS against Freeland this season. Betts is 13-for-45 against Freeland in his career, with three of those hits being home runs." Back Betts to go yard on Monday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Ben Rice, Yankees (+361, DraftKings)

"Ben Rice has the platoon advantage against Rays right-handed pitcher Griffin Jax and has been absolutely dominant against right-handed pitchers this season, boasting a .281 average with a 1.011 OPS in 235 plate appearances, with 18 of his 24 home runs coming off right-handed pitching," Fetner said. "For context, he's only posting a .761 OPS against left-handed pitching, so this is clearly the better matchup for him. Jax allows a .801 OPS to left-handed hitters in 148 plate appearances. Jax has surrendered seven home runs over his last six starts, including three multi-homer outings. Jax had been struggling recently — a 5.79 ERA across his previous three starts — but had a better outing in his most recent start. We still think there's value here as the model expects some regression." Back Rice to go yard on Monday by clicking here to bet at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after a $5 bet: