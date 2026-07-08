Free MLB home run picks, odds for July 8: Juan Soto in expert's best bets for Wednesday HR player props

Wednesday features a full 15-game MLB slate, creating plenty of online sports betting options for MLB fans and baseball bettors. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Wednesday, July 8. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $5 wager at DraftKings here:

On Monday, Fetner correctly picked the Yankees' Ben Rice (+361) to hit a home run and last week, Fetner had a correct home run pick on three of five days, capped off by picking the Nationals' Luis Garcia (+470) to go deep on Friday. Garcia ended up hitting two home runs Friday. The week before, Fetner had a streak of three straight days with at least one correct home run pick. Fetner now has 16 correct HR picks over the last 5.5 weeks. Fetner's recent correct home run picks include the Nationals' Luis Garcia Jr. (+600), Giants' Casey Schmitt (+590) and Phillies' Alec Bohm (+820) for nice paydays. He also hit a home run parlay bet, which paid out more than 30-1, a few weeks ago.

For Wednesday, Mets outfielder Juan Soto is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of more than 160-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. Soto has hit a home run in back-to-back games.

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Best Home Run picks for Wednesday

Juan Soto, Mets (+350, Hard Rock Bet)

Spencer Torkelson, Tigers (+450, Hard Rock Bet)

Dansby Swanson, Cubs (+560, FanDuel)

Juan Soto, Mets (+350, Hard Rock Bet)

"Juan Soto has the platoon advantage against Royals right-handed pitcher Stephen Kolek and has been absolutely dominant against right-handed pitchers this season, boasting a .303 average with a 1.059 OPS in 203 plate appearances, with 16 of his 20 home runs coming off right-handed pitching this season," Fetner said. "For context, he's only posting a .847 OPS against left-handed pitching, so this is clearly the better matchup for him. He's hitting 1.115 OPS at home this season." Back Soto to go yard on Wednesday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Spencer Torkelson, Tigers (+450, Hard Rock Bet)

"Spencer Torkelson has the platoon advantage against Athletics left-handed pitcher Jeffrey Springs and is posting a .858 OPS against left-handed pitching this season," Fetner noted. "Springs has surrendered 12 home runs over his last six starts, including five multi-homer outings. Torkelson has seen Springs four times and is 1-for-4 with a home run — a small sample, but the bat got to him." Back Torkelson to go yard on Wednesday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Dansby Swanson, Cubs (+560, FanDuel)

"Dansby Swanson (bats R) faces a same-side right-handed pitcher — no platoon edge, so the other factors need to carry the case," Fetner said. "His numbers against right-handed pitching are modest this season (.713 OPS), but the model still sees value here. Baltimore's Dean Kremer has surrendered five home runs over his last three starts." Back Swanson to go yard on Wednesday by clicking here to bet at FanDuel, where new users get up to $1,000 in bet resets by wagering $5 daily: