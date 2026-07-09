Free MLB home run picks, odds for July 9: Ketel Marte in expert's best bets for Thursday HR player props

Thursday features a 13-game MLB slate with games scattered throughout the afternoon and evening, creating plenty of online sports betting options for MLB fans and baseball bettors. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Thursday, July 9. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Yesterday, Fetner correctly picked the Tigers' Spencer Torkelson (+450) to hit a home run after correctly picking the Yankees' Ben Rice (+361) to hit a home run on Monday. Last week, Fetner had a correct home run pick on three of five days, capped off by picking the Nationals' Luis Garcia (+470) to go deep on Friday. The week before, Fetner had a streak of three straight days with at least one correct home run pick. Fetner now has 17 correct HR picks over the last 5.5 weeks. Fetner's recent correct home run picks include the Nationals' Luis Garcia Jr. (+600), Giants' Casey Schmitt (+590) and Phillies' Alec Bohm (+820) for nice paydays. He also hit a home run parlay bet, which paid out more than 30-1, a few weeks ago.

For Thursday, Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of nearly 150-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. Marte has 17 home runs this season, including a recent four-game home run streak to close June.

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Best Home Run picks for Thursday

Willson Contreras, Red Sox (+400, Hard Rock Bet)

Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks (+375, Hard Rock Bet)

Jackson Chourio, Brewers (+535, DraftKings)

Willson Contreras, Red Sox (+400, Hard Rock Bet)

"Willson Contreras has the platoon advantage against White Sox left-handed pitcher Anthony Kay and has been absolutely dominant against left-handed pitchers this season, boasting a .289 average with a .982 OPS in 99 plate appearances, with six of his 20 home runs coming off left-handed pitching this season," Fetner said. "Kay allows a .846 OPS to right-handed hitters in 279 plate appearances. Kay had been pitching well, but got hit hard in his most recent start, giving up four earned runs. Contreras has two home runs over his last five games on the road." Back Contreras to go yard on Thursday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks (+375, Hard Rock Bet)

"Ketel Marte is a switch-hitter who will bat left-handed against Padres right-handed pitcher Griffin Canning," Fetner said. "Left-handed batters are hitting a .931 OPS against Canning in 139 plate appearances and Canning has been struggling at home — a 5.84 ERA over his last three starts, allowing eight earned runs in 12 ⅓ innings." Back Marte to go yard on Thursday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Jackson Chourio, Brewers (+535, DraftKings)

"Jackson Chourio has a .804 OPS against right-handed pitching this season in 190 plate appearances, with nine of his 13 home runs coming off right-handed pitching this season," Fetner said. "One thing to note: He's been significantly better at home (.908 OPS) than on the road (.776 OPS) — he's on the tougher side of that split today. Cardinals' Andre Pallante had been pitching well, but got hit hard in his most recent start, giving up five earned runs. Chourio has a 1.393 OPS against Pallante in eight career at-bats — strong results even in a limited sample. The home run index is a 10 out of 10 at Busch Stadium today, which could turn a long fly ball into a home run." Back Chourio to go yard on Thursday by clicking here to bet at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 wager: