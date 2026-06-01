Free MLB home run picks, odds for June 1: Mike Trout in expert's best bets for Monday HR player props

With no NBA or NHL postseason action on Monday, baseball takes center stage for Monday's online sports betting for sports fans and baseball bettors. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Monday, June 1.

Last week, Fetner's correct home run picks included the Pirates' Brandon Lowe (+340), Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte (+499) and Giants' Casey Schmitt (+590). Two weeks ago, his correct home run picks included the Phillies' Alec Bohm (+820), Athletics' Nick Kurtz (+401) and Lowe (+520). He also hit a home run parlay bet, which paid out more than 30-1.

For Monday, Angels outfielder Mike Trout (+368) is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of nearly 130-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. Trout has 14 home runs this season, which is tied for 12th-most in baseball.

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Best Home Run picks for Monday

Mike Trout, Angels (+368, DraftKings)

Jonathan Aranda, Rays (+520, FanDuel)

Jo Adell, Angels (+346, DraftKings)

Mike Trout, Angels (+368, DraftKings)

"Mike Trout has a .873 OPS against left-handed pitchers this season," Fetner said. "Rockies starter Kyle Freeland has given up 11 of his 12 home runs this season to right-handed batters. Right-handed batters are hitting .329 with a 1.001 OPS against Freeland this season. He's also been struggling recently, allowing 18 earned runs in 12 ⅓ innings over his last three starts, including five home runs. Small sample, but Trout is 2-for-9 against Freeland in his career, with one of those two hits being a home run." Back Trout to go yard on Monday by clicking here to bet at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Jonathan Aranda, Rays (+520, FanDuel)

"Jonathan Aranda is hitting .294 with a .949 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with 10 of his 11 home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner pointed out. "He has homered twice over his last 10 road games. He has been swinging a hot bat, hitting .400 over his last 10 games. Left-handed batters are hitting .304 with a .847 OPS against Tigers starter Ty Madden over the past year, including three home runs in 76 plate appearances." New to MLB betting? Click here to bet Aranda at FanDuel, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Jo Adell, Angels (+346, DraftKings)

"Jo Adell has four home runs over his last 10 games on the road," Fetner said. "Adell has the platoon advantage against Rockies left-handed pitcher Kyle Freeland, hitting .277 with a .904 OPS against left-handed pitching this season in 72 plate appearances, with six of his nine home runs coming off left-handed pitching this season. Right-handed batters are hitting a 1.001 OPS against Freeland in 161 plate appearances. When both the batter and pitcher splits align like this, it's a strong combination. Freeland has surrendered eight home runs over his last four starts, with three multi-home run outings in that span in 17 ⅓ innings. Back Adell to go yard on Monday by clicking here to bet at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager: