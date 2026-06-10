Free MLB home run picks, odds for June 10: Shohei Ohtani in expert's best bets for Wednesday HR player props

Wednesday features a full 15-game MLB slate with a few afternoon games before jam-packed contests at night, creating plenty of online sports betting options for MLB fans and baseball bettors. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Wednesday, June 10.

On Tuesday, Fetner correctly picked the Tigers' Kerry Carpenter to hit a home run at +479 odds. Last week, Fetner's correct home runs picks included the Pirates' Oneil Cruz (+423) and the Red Sox's Willson Contreras (+390) to hit a home run. Over the last few weeks, he has hit home run props on players such as the Pirates' Brandon Lowe (+340), Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte (+499), Giants' Casey Schmitt (+590), Phillies' Alec Bohm (+820) and Athletics' Nick Kurtz (+401). He also hit a home run parlay bet, which paid out more than 30-1.

For Wednesday, Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of nearly 200-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. Ohtani, who is also pitching on Wednesday, has 11 home runs this season, and he's batting .448 in June.

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Best Home Run picks for Wednesday

Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers (+325, Hard Rock Bet)

Gavin Sheets, Padres (+520, FanDuel)

Ryan Ward, Dodgers (+650, Hard Rock Bet)

Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers (+325, Hard Rock Bet)

"Shohei Ohtani is hitting .297 with a .945 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with seven of his 11 home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner said. "He's hitting .320 with a .962 OPS on the road this season. He has been swinging a hot bat, hitting .409 over his last 10 games. Pirates starter Jared Jones has a 4.82 ERA in his three starts this season, allowing four home runs in those three starts. The home run index is a nine out of 10, adding another layer to the case." Back Ohtani to go yard on Wednesday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Gavin Sheets, Padres (+520, FanDuel)

Gavin Sheets has an .840 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with all 10 of his home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner pointed out. "He hasn't homered in 19 straight home games, but this is a good spot to end that streak with favorable splits and weather. Reds starter Brady Singer has given up 11 of his 17 home runs this season to left-handed batters. Left-handed batters are hitting .354 with a 1.026 OPS against Singer this season. Singer has a 4.50 ERA over his last three starts, allowing five home runs in that three-start span. Sheets is just 4-for-26 against Singer in his career, but two of those four hits are home runs." New to MLB betting? Click here to bet at FanDuel, where new users recieve $350 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet for seven days:

Ryan Ward, Dodgers (+650, Hard Rock Bet)

"Ryan Ward offers excellent value at +650 on Hard Rock, especially when compared to other books listing him as low as +525.," Fetner said. "Ward has the platoon advantage against right-handed Jared Jones and has been really strong to start his career against RHPs, posting a .989 OPS, and all three of his home runs this season have come against right-handed pitching. Jones has surrendered four home runs over his last three starts, with two multi-home run outings in that span in 13 ⅔ innings." Back Ward to go yard on Wednesday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins: