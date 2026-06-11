Free MLB home run picks, odds for June 11: Liam Hicks in expert's best bets for Thursday HR player props

Thursday features an eight-game MLB slate, and especially for daytime baseball fans, an afternoon-heavy slate creates plenty of online sports betting options for MLB fans and baseball bettors. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Thursday, June 11.

Two of Fetner's three home run picks homered yesterday, backing a pair of Dodgers in Shohei Ohtani (+325) and Ryan Ward (+650). On Tuesday, Fetner correctly picked the Tigers' Kerry Carpenter (+479) to go deep. Last week, Fetner's correct home runs picks included the Pirates' Oneil Cruz (+423) and the Red Sox's Willson Contreras (+390) to hit a home run. Over the last few weeks, he has hit home run props on players such as the Pirates' Brandon Lowe (+340), Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte (+499), Giants' Casey Schmitt (+590), Phillies' Alec Bohm (+820) and Athletics' Nick Kurtz (+401). He also hit a home run parlay bet, which paid out more than 30-1.

For Thursday, Marlins catcher Liam Hicks is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of over 225-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. Hicks has homered twice over his last 10 games, and Fetner likes the Thursday matchup.

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Best Home Run picks for Thursday

Dillon Dingler, Tigers (+450, DraftKings)

Kerry Carpenter, Tigers (+350, Hard Rock Bet)

Liam Hicks, Marlins (+820, FanDuel)

Dillon Dingler, Tigers (+450, DraftKings)

"Dillon Dingler is hitting .271 with a .898 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with 12 of his 16 home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner said. "He has been on a tear lately, hitting three home runs over his last 10 home games. Twins starter Zebby Matthews has allowed two home runs in 48 plate appearances against right-handed hitters this season. He's also been struggling recently, allowing 16 earned runs in 15 ⅔ IP over his last three starts, including four home runs. The home run index is a 9 out of 10, adding another layer to the case." Back Dingler to go yard on Thursday by clicking here to bet at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after a $5 bet:

Kerry Carpenter, Tigers (+350, Hard Rock Bet)

"Kerry Carpenter has an .847 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with all nine of his home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner pointed out. "He has homered twice over his last 10 home games and five over his last 20. He has been swinging a hot bat, hitting .345 over his last 10 games. Twins starter Zebby Matthews has given up three of his five home runs this season to left-handed batters. Small sample, but Carpenter is 3-for-5 against Matthews in his career, with one of those three hits being a home run."

As mentioned above, Matthews is struggling lately, and Tigers vs. Twins has a strong home run index. Back Carpenter to go yard on Thursday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Liam Hicks, Marlins (+820, FanDuel)

"Liam Hicks is hitting .282 with a .873 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with 11 of his 12 home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner said. "He's hitting .302 with a .925 OPS at home this season, compared to .222 and .691 on the road. He has homered twice over his last 10 home games and 4 over his last 20. Arizona starter Merrill Kelly has given up 10 of his 13 home runs this season to left-handed batters. Left-handed batters are hitting .277 with a .975 OPS against Kelly this season. He's also been struggling recently, allowing 11 earned runs in 15 ⅔ innings over his last three starts, including seven home runs." New to MLB betting? Click here to bet at FanDuel, where new users recieve $350 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet for seven days:



