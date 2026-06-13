Free MLB home run picks, odds for June 13: Jordan Walker among top HR player props for Saturday

Saturday is another loaded day of baseball action with a full 15 games on the MLB calendar, and Saturday features some massive matchups. The Yankees are at the Blue Jays, the Braves visit the Mets and the Phillies are back at Brewers. For our top home run prop bets of the day, we're looking at two different games as our picks involve a pair of young outfielders who play in Missouri for the Cardinals and Royals. Home run picks are a very popular form of MLB betting, and we think these two outfielders have great chances to leave the yard on Saturday, June 13.

For even more MLB expert picks and predictions, make sure you see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Best home run picks for Saturday, June 13

Jordan Walker, St. Louis Cardinals (+420)

Jac Caglianone, Kansas City Royals (+376)

Jordan Walker, Cardinals (+420, FanDuel)

Walker has had quite the breakout campaign with 17 homers and an OPS over .900 for the upstart Cardinals, who have been making noise in the National League all year long. Walker has been the team's best player by far, as he looks like the guy St. Louis thought he'd be when he lit up minor-league pitching. Walker has been one of the better sluggers in the National League, and he's hitting lefties particularly well with six home runs and an OPS of nearly 1.000. He faces Minnesota's Connor Prielipp, and while the young southpaw hasn't allowed a homer over his last four starts, he has still been tagged for 17 earned runs in 18 2/3 innings over that span. Walker has been great all year, he's hot now and he's more than handled lefties. He's a good bat to back on Saturday. Use the latest FanDuel promo code to bet on home run props and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 for seven days:

Jac Caglianone, Royals (+376, DraftKings)

This is a juicy matchup for Caglianone and the entire Kansas City lineup. Homers haven't been the easiest for the Royals to come by this year in what's been a dreadfully disappointing campaign, especially offensively. Caglianone, a former first-round pick and top prospect, has been hot to start June, hitting over .400 with three home runs. He and Kansas City's lineup face Houston's Mike Burrows, who has been awful in 2026 with a 5.77 ERA. He also has a home run problem, as the right-hander has given up 17 this year, at least one in each of his last five starts, at least one in seven of his last eight starts and at least two long balls in four of his last five outings. With Caglianone heating up and mashing five of his eight homers this year off right-handers, this is an ideal spot for the young slugger. Bet on Caglianone to homer on Saturday with the DraftKings promo code and receive $200 in bonus bets instantly after betting $5+: