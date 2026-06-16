Free MLB home run picks, odds for June 16: Jackson Chourio among top HR player props for Tuesday

With 15 games on the MLB schedule for Tuesday, June 16, bettors have a ton of options when it comes to filling out their bet slips. From Yankees at White Sox to Padres at Cardinals to Guardians at Brewers, there are some awesome matchups in store for fans to wager on. Home run prop bets are always a popular bet type for baseball fans, and we've identified two National League Central standouts for our top home run picks today. We gave out St. Louis' Jordan Walker on Saturday at +420, and he went yard once again. We'll target a different Cardinals player on Tuesday who has been red hot of late.

For even more MLB expert picks and predictions, make sure you see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Best home run picks for Tuesday, June 16

Alec Burleson, St. Louis Cardinals (+490)

Jackson Chourio, Milwaukee Brewers (+418)

Alec Burleson, Cardinals (+490, FanDuel)

Burleson, St. Louis' big first baseman, has gotten hot. His overall numbers this year are great -- .287/.351/.496 (.847 OPS) with 13 homers and 52 RBIs -- and he's been great of late, hitting five home runs since June 8, tied for the most in baseball over that span. Burleson and the Cardinals face a tough Padres pitching staff in this series, and San Diego's best starter Michael King gets the call on Tuesday. Burleson has five at-bats against King, picking up two hits, including a homer. We'll target Burleson to stay hot here and get his 14th long ball of the season. Use the latest FanDuel promo code to bet on home run props and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 for seven days:

Jackson Chourio, Brewers (+418, DraftKings)

Speaking of hot, there's Milwaukee's Chourio. The talented young outfielder is hitting .322 on the year with a .572 SLG and .942 OPS, and he's been on an absolute tear. Like Burleson, he's homered five times since last Sunday. But all five of those home runs have come over Chourio's last five games, including three over his last two. Slade Cecconi starts for Cleveland and while he's pitched better of late, he's been a bit of a weak spot in the Guardians' rotation. Chourio looks locked in right now, so we'll feed the hot hand. Bet on Chourio to homer on Tuesday with the DraftKings promo code and receive $200 in bonus bets instantly after betting $5+: