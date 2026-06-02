Free MLB home run picks, odds for June 2: Nick Kurtz among top HR prop bets for Tuesday

After a nine-game slate kicked off the MLB week, all 30 teams are in action across the day on Tuesday, including high-profile matchups like Dodgers at Diamondbacks in an NL West showdown, the Yankees hosting the Guardians in a battle of American League contenders and much more. With so many games on tap, there's no shortage of MLB betting opportunities available for bettors, including player props like home run picks. Wagering on who will go yard is always popular for MLB bettors, and with 15 games on the schedule, there are a ton of options. We've identified two players who catch our eye for Tuesday, including an award winner from last season. For even more MLB expert picks and predictions, make sure you see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Bet on MLB home run props and more MLB at FanDuel and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

Best Home Run picks for Tuesday

Nick Kurtz, Athletics (+327)

No pitcher has allowed more home runs this year than the 19 that Cubs right-hander Jameson Taillon has, which plays nicely for Kurtz, the A's star slugger. It was always going to be hard for Kurtz to follow up on his incredible 36-homer performance in just 117 games that netted him AL Rookie of the Year honors, so his 10 home runs to date don't really stand out. But he leads MLB in on-base percentage, is hitting .288 and has a .939 OPS. He's doing just fine. Kurtz has also swatted seven homers off right-handers, making this an even more advantageous matchup. Wind shouldn't be too much of a factor here, and Kurtz has as much power as anyone in the game regardless. Taillon has been making far too many mistakes this year, which should play right into Kurtz's hands.

Sign up at DraftKings on Sunday and get $100 in bonus bets after you wager $5 or more:

Nolan Arenado, Diamondbacks (+525)

After a pair of lackluster seasons to close out his time in St. Louis, Arenado has found some of his old form returning to the NL West as a member of the Diamondbacks. The veteran third baseman owns a .270/.350/.466 (.816 OPS) slash line with eight home runs this year after OPSing under .700 in 2025. Arenado will be a player to watch on Tuesday against the Dodgers, as veteran lefty Eric Lauer makes his second start for Los Angeles. Arenado simply owns this matchup, as he's homered four times off Lauer in his career. That includes earlier this year when Lauer was with Toronto. Lauer also has a homer issue this year, allowing 12 in 42 1/3 innings. He's given up at least one home run in all but one appearance this year. Arenado homered Monday night against L.A., and he has a great chance to do so again on Tuesday considering who he'll be facing two or three times and that he's hit five of his eight home runs at home this year.

Wager on home run props with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get either $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses: