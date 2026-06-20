Free MLB home run picks, odds for June 20: Byron Buxton among top HR player props for Saturday

Saturday is another loaded day of MLB action, and we're always looking for which players are going to homer. We gave out St. Louis' Jordan Walker in this space last Saturday before he homered against the Minnesota Twins, and we'll be targeting someone Walker played against last weekend as one of our top home run prop bets of the day. Here, we break down our two favorite home run picks today, one of which is a Twins slugger while the other is playing at baseball's most hitter-friendly park.

For even more MLB expert picks and predictions, make sure you see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Best home run picks for Saturday, June 20

Brandon Lowe, Pirates (+240, FanDuel)

Lowe has slowed down a bit after shining in March, April and May, but the veteran second baseman still has four homers in June to bring his season total to 18. He's hit 14 of those 18 homers off right-handers, and he faces Rockies righty Tomoyuki Sugano on Saturday. Additionally, Lowe plays at Coors Field, a hitter's paradise, on Saturday and Sugano has given up 13 homers on the year. Hitters like playing at Coors for a reason, and Lowe is a great name to target all weekend long in this spot. Use the latest FanDuel promo code to bet on home run props and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 for seven days:

Byron Buxton, Twins (+280, DraftKings)

Buxton has been one of baseball's biggest "what-ifs" for a while now. The veteran outfielder is an absolute force when he takes the field, but injuries have played a major role in his career to date. He swatted 35 homers while missing 36 games in 2025, and Buxton has stayed healthy this year and is among the top sluggers in all of MLB with 23 home runs, the third-most in baseball. Buxton has homered six times in June, which is in the top 10 in the majors, and he gets a good matchup against Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen in Arizona. Buxton is 1-for-3 off Gallen with a homer in his career, Gallen owns a 5.35 ERA on the year, and Arizona is a hitter-friendly ballpark. Things line up well for another Buxton Bomb on Saturday. Bet on Buxton to homer on Saturday with the DraftKings promo code and receive $200 in bonus bets instantly after betting $5+: