Free MLB home run picks, odds for June 21: Alec Bohm among top HR player props for Sunday

Not every player is quite Kyle Schwarber in the power department, but there are plenty of great options available for home run props on Sunday's loaded MLB schedule. Schwarber has a favorable matchup against the Mets, but he hit three home runs Saturday to give him 28, so we'll look to one of his teammate to hit a home run today. Here, we break down our two favorite home run prop bets of the day from Sunday's later games, including the aforementioned Phillies pick and an AL infielder who has a favorable matchup and could add to his home run total Sunday. For more MLB expert picks and predictions, make sure you see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Best home run picks for Sunday, June 21

Zach Neto, Los Angeles Angels (+340, FanDuel)

Athletics reliever-turned starter Jack Perkins' transition has been bumpy, as four of the five homers the right-hander has allowed have come in his past three appearances. Perkins had a 4-0 lead in his last start but struggled (and possibly tired) as he got through five innings for the first time this season. He started getting pounded in the sixth, giving up a double and homer to get a no-decision. Now he faces an Angels team that has a fair bit of pop, and with Mike Trout out with an injury, other players will need to supply the power. Neto has 16 home runs and has been hot, hitting three in his past six games, and he could add to that total against the struggling Athletics starter and some bad relievers (5.70 bullpen ERA). Use the latest FanDuel promo code to bet on home run props and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 for seven days:

Alec Bohm, Philadelphia Phillies (+660, DraftKings)

The Phillies hit four home runs in their 15-3 demolition of the Mets on Saturday, and now they face left-hander David Peterson, who is 3-5 with a 5.91 ERA. Bohm's last home run came on Tuesday, his ninth of the season. He doesn't have jaw-dropping power, but Peterson has allowed three of his five home runs this season in his past two appearances. He totaled just 6 2/3 innings and allowed nine runs over those outings. Schawarber is going to be one to look at backing here, but I'm going with Bohm, who has hit the ball hard against lefties. He is hitting just .232 against them, but in just 82 at-bats, with four homers and five doubles. Balls could be flying out of Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, and Bohm is due for a home run. Bet on Bohm to homer on Sunday with the DraftKings promo code and receive $200 in bonus bets instantly after betting $5+: