Free MLB home run picks, odds for June 22: Alec Burleson in expert's best bets for Monday HR player props

Today features a busier Monday MLB slate than most, with 13 games in action, creating plenty of online sports betting options for MLB fans and baseball bettors throughout the day. There are several entertaining forms of baseball prop betting, including MLB home run props. Before you lock in your MLB HR picks today, you'll want to see what SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner has to say. Fetner was up 50 units on his MLB home run picks on betting sites last year and just revealed three MLB prop bets for Monday, June 22. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $5 wager at DraftKings here:

On Friday, Fetner correctly picked Tampa Bay's Jonathan Aranda (+550) to hit a home run. He has eight correct home run picks over the last three weeks. Fetner's recent correct home runs picks include Tigers' Kerry Carpenter (+479), Giants' Casey Schmitt (+590) and Phillies' Alec Bohm (+820) for nice paydays. He also hit a home run parlay bet, which paid out more than 30-1, a few weeks ago.

For Monday, Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson is among his best MLB HR bets today, and you can also parlay today's selections for a return of nearly 200-1 on some of the best sports betting apps. Burleson has a 1.005 OPS against right-handed pitching this season, and Fetner likes his matchup for Monday.

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Best Home Run picks for Monday

Owen Caissie, Marlins (+740, DraftKings)

Jackson Chourio, Brewers (+350, Hard Rock Bet)

Alec Burleson, Cardinals (+414, FanDuel)

Owen Caissie, Marlins (+740, DraftKings)

"All eight of his home runs came off right-handed pitching and he's been much better at home this season, hitting .253 with a .751 OPS at home this season, compared to .186 and .625 on the road," Fetner said. "He has homered twice over his last 10 home games. Rangers starter Kumar Rocker has given up six of his eight home runs this season to left-handed batters. Left-handed batters are hitting .275 with a .812 OPS against Kumar Rocker this season (vs. a .595 OPS against right-handed batters). He's also been struggling recently, allowing 10 earned runs in 13 innings over his last three starts, including three home runs." Back Caissie to go yard on Monday by clicking here to bet at DraftKings, where new users get $200 instantly with a $5 bet:

Jackson Chourio, Brewers (+350, Hard Rock Bet)

"Jackson Chourio is hitting .289 with a .879 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with seven of his 10 home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner noted. "He has homered twice over his last 10 road games and five over his last 20. Right-handed batters are hitting .269 with a .858 OPS against Reds starter Brady Singer this season, including six home runs in 115 plate appearances. Singer has been sharp over his last three starts with a 2.40 ERA, but we still like the matchup here." Back Chourio to go yard on Monday by clicking here to bet at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Alec Burleson, Cardinals (+414, FanDuel)

"Alec Burleson is hitting .330 with a 1.005 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with 12 of his 13 home runs coming off RHPs," Fetner said. "Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly has given up 10 of his 15 home runs this season to left-handed batters. Left-handed batters are hitting .280 with a .937 OPS against Merrill Kelly this season (vs. a .786 OPS against right-handed batters). He's also been struggling recently, allowing 15 earned runs in 16 ⅓ IP over his last three starts, including five home runs." Back Burleson to go yard on Monday by clicking here to bet at FanDuel, where new users get $350 in bonus bets with a $5 bet over seven days: